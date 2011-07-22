First look: Lily Collins as Snow White

As you probably know by now, there are two competing studio films based on the fairy tale of Snow White.

Relativity has made the first move in the promo department however, with this brand new still of Snow White herself, Lily Collins.

Collins stars alongside Julia Roberts and Armie Hammer (“The Social Network”) in the as-of-now untitled Snow White film from Relativity Media, directed by Tarsem Singh (“The Cell,” the upcoming “Immortals”).

The other movie, “Snow White and the Huntsman” promises a grittier take on the tale and stars Kristen Stewart (“The Twilight Saga”), Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron (“Monster”).

Collins appeared in “The Blind Side,” with Sandra Bullock and will soon be seen alongside Taylor Lautner (“Twlight”) in “Abduction.”

This Snow White opens nationwide March 16, 2012, with “Huntsman” following in June 2012.

Is Collins the fairest of them all? Or are you more excited to see KStew in the role?