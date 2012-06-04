First Look: Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Liz & Dick’

Wow, Lindsay Lohan actually does look like Elizabeth Taylor.
Ok, so yes, this first official still from “Liz & Dick” – the upcoming Lifetime biopic about Taylor’s tortured relationship with actor Richard Burton – is in black-and-white. And you only see Lohan in profile. And, you know, there’s some definite Photoshop work happening. And yet the actress is nonetheless a dead ringer for the late movie legend in the pic, which I’ve embedded for your viewing pleasure below.
But again: black-and-white. Profile-only. Photoshop. In other words, make of it what you will.
“Liz & Dick” is slated to begin shooting today. The film, which co-stars Aussie thesp Grant Bowler as Burton, is being directed by Lloyd Kramer (“Mitch Albom’s For One More Day”) from a script by Christopher Monger (“Temple Grandin”).
Sound off with your thoughts on the image in the comments!
It’s a good picture.
TMZ had a full pic.. and yes, as shocking as it sounds, LiLO does look like an almost perfect choice for the role (at least in the visual).. i really hope she can have a second chance at a career, since she is talented.. but somehow i fear this could be a peak before a new fall.
[www.tmz.com]