First Look: Lindsay Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor in ‘Liz & Dick’

Wow, Lindsay Lohan actually does look like Elizabeth Taylor.

Ok, so yes, this first official still from “Liz & Dick” – the upcoming Lifetime biopic about Taylor’s tortured relationship with actor Richard Burton – is in black-and-white. And you only see Lohan in profile. And, you know, there’s some definite Photoshop work happening. And yet the actress is nonetheless a dead ringer for the late movie legend in the pic, which I’ve embedded for your viewing pleasure below.

But again: black-and-white. Profile-only. Photoshop. In other words, make of it what you will.

“Liz & Dick” is slated to begin shooting today. The film, which co-stars Aussie thesp Grant Bowler as Burton, is being directed by Lloyd Kramer (“Mitch Albom’s For One More Day”) from a script by Christopher Monger (“Temple Grandin”).

