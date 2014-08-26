First Look: Lucy Lawless in Marvel’s ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

(CBR) Marvel.com has posted a first look at Lucy Lawless in her role as Agent Isabelle Hartley in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” season two. Lawless was announced as part of the season two cast during Comic-Con International 2014, with details about her character released later. While the photo gives a close-up look at Lawless' character, there's still quite a bit that remains a mystery.

Here's Lucy Lawless as Agent Isabelle Hartley:

Lawless is one of the many actors slated to join the second season of the Marvel Television series, including Brian Patrick Wade as Crusher Creel (AKA Absorbing Man); Adrianne Palicki as Bobbi Morse/Mockingbird; Kyle MacLachlan as Skye's father and Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie.

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns Tuesday, September 23 on ABC.

