First look: Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro in mob comedy ‘The Family’

Mob movie veterans Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro have been pulled back into “The Family”

A new trailer and 2 new photos from the comedy were released this week.

In “The Family,” De Niro plays against type as a gangster named Fred Manzoni and Pfeiffer plays his loving wife Maggie (she’s “Married to the Mob” allover again). After testifying against the mafia, the Manzonis and their two kids are relocated to a small French village where they have a hard time keeping a low profile, despite the best efforts from CIA Agent Stansfield (Tommy Lee Jones).

The trailer begins as an homage to “Goodfellas” (Martin Scorsese exec produced “The Family”) before segueing into some very broad fish-out-of-water comedy.

Watch it above.

Relativity Media has also released two low-key images from the film, featuring its leads.

First, De Niro wields a baseball bat once again (remember “The Untouchables”?) while looking up at the ceiling. Who’s there?

While he looks up, Pfeiffer looks down, about to get some fiery revenge on a snooty French supermarket, as seen in the trailer.

“The Family” was directed by Luc Besson (“Leon,” “La Femme Nikita”). His recent films as a director have failed to connect with audiences outside of France, while such Besson-produced international hits as the “Transporter” series and “Taken” have certainly picked up the slack.

Pfeiffer and De Niro previously starred together in Matthew Vaughn’s 2007 “Stardust.”

“The Family” opens September 20.