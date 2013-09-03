First Look Photo: Meet your ‘American Idol’ Season 13 judges

09.03.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Meet your “American Idol” Season 13 judges.

Following today’s official announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. will be joining returning judge Keith Urban on the new season of the FOX reality competition series, the trio have lined up for their first photo together in advance of the series’ January 15 debut. After checking it out below, let us know what you think of the new panel in the comments.

Around The Web

TAGSAMERICAN IDOLAmerican Idol Season 13HARRY CONNICK JRJENNIFER LOPEZKEITH URBAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 13 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP