First Look Photo: Meet your ‘American Idol’ Season 13 judges

Meet your “American Idol” Season 13 judges.
Following today’s official announcement that Jennifer Lopez and Harry Connick Jr. will be joining returning judge Keith Urban on the new season of the FOX reality competition series, the trio have lined up for their first photo together in advance of the series’ January 15 debut. After checking it out below, let us know what you think of the new panel in the comments.
I have been pessimistic about the direction of “AI”, but this new cast of judges may be reason for some optimism. No crazies, as in Paula & Nikki.
No grandstanders, like Simon(despite his virtues) & Nikki. No fill-ins; I’ll be kinder to them. This is the sanest perhaps most qualified group yet. Real successful singing professionals. Interesting, hopeful choices. We’ll see.
Glad to see JLo can still find work after her brief stint as a backup singer for Pitbull.
I really like Keith Urban a whole lot. I also like Jennifer Lopez. Not sure about Harry. Time will tell. I wish Randy was still a judge. Glad he is still with Idol. Glad Simon isn’t. Simon is his own idol.
Keith, Jennifer and Harry… best line up yet for AI. Three qualified professionals with no over the top drama. Loved Keith Urban last season but the others not so much! I am looking forward to season 13.
Most telegenic panel so far. Hot enough that you could watch with the sound off.
I’m happy that Keith is back. He did a great job last season. The three judges look great together, their aura is positive.