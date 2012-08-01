First Look: Pics of HBO’s Hitchcock and Hedren from ‘The Girl’

#HBO
08.01.12 6 years ago
On Wednesday (August 1), Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” took over the top spot on Sight & Sound’s Critics’ List of the Greatest Films of All-Time, but on Wednesday afternoon, TV critics got a glimpse at a project that may not reflect so kindly on Hitch’s legacy.
“The Girl,” which premieres on HBO on October 20, is a telefilm that focuses on the increasingly obsessive relationship between Hitchcock and his “Birds” and “Marnie” star Tippi Hedren. It looks like creepy and disturbing stuff.
Gwyneth Hughes adapted “The Girl” from Donald Spoto’s “Spellbound By Beauty,” with Julian Jarrold directing. Toby Jones, under four hours of makeup, plays Hitchcock, with Sienna Miller playing Hedren.
HBO has released the first pile of pictures from “The Girl,” including shots of the uncanny transformation from Jones. 
“The Girl” premieres on October 20 on HBO.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO
TAGSALFRED HITCHCOCKHBOSIENNA MILLERTHE GIRLTIPPI HEDRENTOBY JONES

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP