First look: Robert Pattinson surrounds himself with lovely ladies on ‘Bel Ami’ poster

03.29.12 6 years ago

Don’t tell Bella, but it looks like Edward is on the prowl. The brand new poster for the upcoming “Bel Ami” shows the “Twilight” hunk in the company of a bevy of Hollywood beauties, namely Uma Thurman, Christina Ricci and Kristin Scott Thomas.

“Bel Ami,” based on Guy de Maupassant’s 1885 novel, centers on Georges Duroy (Pattinson), a broke ladies’ man who uses his charm to manipulate various wealthy women as a way to gain political power in 19th century Paris.

Those lucky women are played by “Kill Bill” heroine Thurman, Ricci (the unofficially canceled “Pan Am”) and Oscar nominee Thomas (“The English Patient,” “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen”).

As for the poster itself, it’s a rather simple design that seems to rely almost solely on Pattinson’s steely gaze. It looks a little on the cheap side and is airbrushed to death, but should attract both fans of Pattinson and period romances in general.

Take a look here:

Colm Meaney also appears in the film co-directed by renowned theater vets Declan Donnellan and Nick Ormerod.

Pattinson, recently seen seducing Reese Witherspoon in “Water For Elephants,” will appear in David Cronenberg’s “Cosmopolis,” before reprising his signature role as the hunky vampire Edward Cullen one last time in this fall’s “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part II.”

“Bel Ami” opens in the U.S. on June 8.

What do you think of RPatz’s latest look?

