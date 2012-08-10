First Look: Russell Crowe in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’

08.10.12 6 years ago

Paramount Pictures released the first official image from Darren Aronofsky’s new adaptation of the biblical epic “Noah” today and, well, Russell Crowe looks weathered and concerned.  And yet, wouldn’t you if God was sending a massive flood to cleanse the world of all its sinners?

Aronofsky’s first film since the best picture nominated “Black Swan,” “Noah” also stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as Methuselah and Jennifer Connelly Naameh.

“Noah” is set for release in March, 2014.

Around The Web

TAGSAwards CampaignDarren AronofskyNOAHRUSSELL CROWE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP