First Look: Russell Crowe in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’

Paramount Pictures released the first official image from Darren Aronofsky’s new adaptation of the biblical epic “Noah” today and, well, Russell Crowe looks weathered and concerned. And yet, wouldn’t you if God was sending a massive flood to cleanse the world of all its sinners?

Aronofsky’s first film since the best picture nominated “Black Swan,” “Noah” also stars Sir Anthony Hopkins as Methuselah and Jennifer Connelly Naameh.

“Noah” is set for release in March, 2014.