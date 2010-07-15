First Look: Ryan Reynolds debuts as ‘Green Lantern’

The first official photo of Hal Jordan (Ryan Reynolds) in full Green Lantern costume lights up the latest cover of Entertainment Weekly. It is sure to get fans of both Reynolds and Green Lantern talking excitedly, or in the case of this fan, somewhat doubtfully.
There is no harder trick to pull off, it seems, than translating a costumed hero’s costume from pen and ink to flesh and blood. Early attempts failed because, well, superheroes are really fit and and you can’t just throw spandex on any old guy from central casting. That didn’t stop Hollywood from trying, and many a superhero movie bombed because of it. This was largely the trend until the 80’s batman, when they made up for Keaton’s lack of muscle tone by turning Batman’s spandex into a suit of anatomically correct armor.
In this day and age, actors, like Reynolds are actually fit enough not to need much padding, and they seem to have kept it pretty skin tight, although it’s definitely not spandex. From this picture, we can tell the Corps uniform, as worn by Hal Jordan, is styled to suggest anatomically correct human muscle tissue, all imbued with an internal glow. The anatomical nature of the suit may suggest “Slim Goodbody” to some, and “Hellraiser” to others. The photo is taken at such a straight angle, his mask makes his eyes look close together and beady.
A question: Was his hair always as green as The Jokers? Really?
It’s hard to tell what the overall impression will be, (there’s another unreleased picture inside the magazine for another look) and this fan will wait to see if another feat of movie magic has been achieved, or if we’ll yet again be be reminded of that live action 70’s TV version of Spider Man.
Entertainment Weekly Hits newsstands today.
Green Lantern Opens Friday June 17, 2011 in theaters everywhere.
his hair isn’t green its from the glow of the ring lol
You may be right, there’s lots of digital shenanigans going on, “glow” being one of them!
lol now lets just get some pics of Sinestro and I’ll be happy :D
That’s a terrible mask. They’d have been better off with a more traditional, less sculpted domino shape, particularly if they were going to do it CGI.
And another thing…..
he could shave, you know?
lol
The suit, mask, et al is 100% CGI. He wore a motion capture suit during filming. So no, it’s not spandex or any other kind of fabric, it’s pixels.
Yegh! Still early, need to see it in motion, etc… but still, yikes! That looks effing awful. I’ve got exactly the same feeling I had when I saw the first “Godzilla” and “Transformers” redesigns, and we all remember how those turned out…
…’Slim Goodbody’, hahaha, w-i-n.
Wow… where to begin.
First off, HIS HAIR IS NOT GREEN!!!
Where do you see green hair? Because the hair away from the ring’s glow is BROWN. The hair near the ring has green light shining on it.
Geoff Johns, in his run on GL, made it known that the uniform is not fabric, and is in fact, yet another creation of the ring.
So, because Johns had a large hand in preproduction of this film, to get the look of what a uniform created by a power ring would look like, Reynalds wore a mocap suit on set, and everything is digital to give it an otherworldly feel.
I think the uniform is GENIUS. And although I miss the white and the black, there is of course time to change it (it’s digital) if the fan reaction is really bad.
UNLIKE with the Captain America film.
ok so this looks just like that sinestro costume design we saw months ago. it looks ok, but sinestro had a mullet in that design, so that has me kinda worried. what if he has one in the movie?
Are you a new staff member on this site? I don’t remember seeing ny article from you before. If so, WELCOME!
ow, on to the costume. I don’t like it. I can’t quite put a finger on ‘why?’, but I just think it is… off. Matt Cafaro did a brilliant job in the comment above of how the costume is faithful and works in the context of Green Lantern, but from someone who has never read a GL comic, seen a cartoon or the like, I don’t like it.
I AM new Laya, Thanks for the welcome! I was a fan of the GL corps stories more than GL himself (as I guess I’m more of a marvel guy) but so far I think this is a stumble. As matt said, I guess they have a year to change it, but bad CG is bad CG.
I like it. I’m just wondering if he can play this character. I’m not sold on this choice at all.
The suit looks like it was influenced by the upcoming TRON remake…Green Lantern meets TRON= FAIL