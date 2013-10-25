First look: Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser on Starz’s ‘Outlander’

Put on your kilt and get an eyeful of Sam Heughan (BBC’s “Doctors”) as Jamie Fraser for the highly-anticipated Starz original series “Outlander.”
From executive Producers Ronald Moore (“Battlestar Galactica”) and Jim Kohlberg. and based on Diana Gabaldon”s bestselling novels, “Outlander” is a time-jumping epic romance that takes place in Scotland. It also stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, Tobias Menzies as Jonathan Randall and Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie.
Behold Jamie Fraser:
“Outlander” is currently filming on location in Scotland and will air on Starz in 2014.
What do you think of the image? Are you looking forward to the TV adaptation of “Outlander”?
