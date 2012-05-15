First Look: Terry O’Quinn and Vanessa Williams move to ABC’s ‘666 Park Avenue’

It’s rebuilding time for ABC’s Sunday nights as the network prepares its first “Desperate Housewives”-less schedule in nearly a decade.

While established soap “Revenge” fills the old “Housewives” slot, supernatural thriller “666 Park Avenue” gets the challenge of trying to do what “Pan Am” and “GCB” couldn’t: bring viewers to the 10 p.m. hour.

“666” stars familiar network faces Terry O’Quinn (“Lost”), Vanessa Williams (“Desperate Housewives,” “Ugly Betty”), Rachael Taylor (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Dave Annable (“Brothers and Sisters”), with a supporting cast including Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”), Mercedes Masohn (“The Finder”), Helena Mattsson (“Nikita”) and newcomer Samantha Logan.

The pilot was directed by Alex Graves (“The West Wing”) and written by David Wilcox (“Fringe”), based on the book series by Gabriella Pierce.

The series focuses on a young Midwestern couple (Taylor, Annable) who accept an offer to manage a historic building in New York City, only to fall prey to the devious owner (O’Quinn) and his mysterious wife (Williams), as well as various supernatural happenings.

