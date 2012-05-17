First Look: The CW teases ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Carrie Diaries’ and more

#Arrow
05.17.12 6 years ago 3 Comments
The CW announced five new dramas on Thursday (May 17) and quickly turned around one or two pictures for “The Carrie Diaries,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Arrow,” “Cult” and “Emily Owens, M.D.”
In some cases the pictures are logical: AnnaSophia Robb as Carrie Bradshaw for “The Carrie Diaries” or Stephen Amell as the DC Comics’ hero in “Arrow” or Kristen Kreuk and Jay Ryan as “Beauty and the Beast.” But then there’s also one picture for “Cult” and it doesn’t feature stars Matt Davis or Jessica Lucas.”
There are only seven pics, so just click through. It’s easy!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arrow
TAGSarrowBeauty And The BeastcultTHE CARRIE DIARIESthe cwupfrontUpfronts 2012

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP