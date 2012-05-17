First Look: The CW teases ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Arrow,’ ‘Carrie Diaries’ and more

The CW announced five new dramas on Thursday (May 17) and quickly turned around one or two pictures for “The Carrie Diaries,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Arrow,” “Cult” and “Emily Owens, M.D.”

In some cases the pictures are logical: AnnaSophia Robb as Carrie Bradshaw for “The Carrie Diaries” or Stephen Amell as the DC Comics’ hero in “Arrow” or Kristen Kreuk and Jay Ryan as “Beauty and the Beast.” But then there’s also one picture for “Cult” and it doesn’t feature stars Matt Davis or Jessica Lucas.”

There are only seven pics, so just click through. It’s easy!