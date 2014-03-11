First Look: The Flash’s CW costume revealed

You have to be pretty quick to get a glimpse of the Fastest Man Alive, but The CW has slowed down time enough to capture a still photo of Grant Gustin in full costume as The Flash. 

The sleek, generally faithful costume was designed by Oscar winner and “Arrow” vet Colleen Atwood (“Alice in Wonderland,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “Chicago”). It's much less bulky and a darker red than the one sported by John Wesley Shipp in the short-lived 1990s TV series. 

“I hope the fans who treasure the character are as excited as we are by what costume designer Colleen Atwood has achieved with this latest version of The Flash”s iconic suit,” said pilot director/executive producer David Nutter (“Arrow,” “Game of Thrones”).

The CW is hard at work on the pilot for the “The Flash,” based on the DC Comics superhero, and it's linked to the current hit “Arrow.”

“The Flash” also stars Candice Patton, Rick Cosnett, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, and Shipp himself. 

The pilot is executive produced by the “Arrow” creative team of Greg Berlanti, Andrew Kreisberg and Nutter, with a script by Berlanti, Kreisberg and Geoff Johns. Bonanza Productions Inc.is producing in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

