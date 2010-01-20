First Look: ‘The Ghost Writer’s’ critical prospects should overshadow any Polanski controversy

There has been much speculation about Roman Polanski’s new thriller “The Ghost Writer” since the controversy over his possible extradition to the United States began in Sept. And considering the commercial prospects of the material, its easy to see why.
Based on the Robert Harris novel of the same name, “Writer” centers on a celebrity ghost writer (Ewan McGregor) who is hired to help finish the autobiography of a disgraced ex-British Prime Minister (Pierce Brosnan). While the writer visits the PM in the states to work on the book, the former British leader is indicted by the World Court for his handling of terror suspects while in power. Needless to say, all hell goes loose politically, professionally and within the PM’s personal life. As the days progress, the writer begins to tie together some of the more powerful people from the PM’s life into a possible conspiracy. Is it real or all just the crazy speculation of an over-zealous author?
Polanski, who who an Oscar for directing “The Pianist,” ended up completing the picture while under house arrest in Zurich over the past two months. Summit Entertainment, which co-financed the film will released it here in the states shortly after its debut at the Berlin Film Festival. Polanski certainly won’t be there, but it will be a media mob scene for reactions to the picture. Is it a hit? Does it tell us anything about the filmmaker’s current legal struggle (really, someone will ask that)? Or more importantly, s it actually good?
Well, having been lucky enough to screen “The Ghost Writer,” I can say it may be one of the most commercial and entertaining films from Polanski in decades. “The Pianist” may be his artistic tour-de-force, but “Writer” is an elegantly constructed thriller with a subtly and sophisticated surprise ending that sticks with you days after seeing it. I’m unable to provide a full review, but its worth noting that the cast is exceptional with Tom Wilkinson (pretty much perfect), Pierce Brosnan and Olivia Williams as stand outs. In fact, critical and audience reaction should overshadow any negative press on Polanski’s situation. This is one of those rare winter/early spring flicks that should play for quite awhile as word of mouth spreads. It could certainly be a much bigger “Tell No One” in terms of its commercial prospects. Not a blockbuster mind you, but a strong moneymaker for U.S. distribuor Summit Entertainment.
With that in mind, Summit released a new poster for the film today. They smartly avoided the old floating heads motif, but McGregor with a manuscript flying to the winds seems a bit to literal for a marketing sell. Additionally, it wouldn’t hurt to suggest the triangle that Williams (as the PM’s wife) and Kim Cattrall (as his long time Sr. assistant) bring to the mix. This will play to adults, but something just a tad hipper could have helped with the twentysomething art house set. Then again, that “Avatar” poster is pretty lame too and that hasn’t affected it’s run has it? Summit is no doubt much more focused on the trailer and TV spots.
As of now, “The Ghost Writer” opens in limited release on Feb. 19 and is pretty much a must-see for any true movie fan. Accompanying controvery or not.
Looking forward to this, but seeing the poster before I read your report I thought it might be a movie about an impoverished writer, not a political thriller. Definitely needs something to spark interest.
He could crap Mona Lisa’s on command but nothing will change the fact he raped a 13 year old girl in the ass. I can’t give any of my hard earned money to anyone who is on record for being a bonafide rapist. If you can because the art is so good more power to you, but every frame of every movie he’s made since then is tainted with the cold hard truth he is a rapist.
Really excited for this one- thanks for the preview!
He drugged, raped, and sodomized a 13-year old girl against her will and jumped bail, living large and worshiped as a god in Paris for 30 years because he believes he is ABOVE the law. No one is above the law. I would not spend even one penny on this scum’s movies. Unlike Polanski, MY personal enjoyment does not over-ride another human-being’s suffering. Women who support this man’s movies are simply saying that crimes against their gender shouldn’t be prosecuted.
oh really? it should “overshadow any controversy about him raping a child?” this, hack writer of the article, is what hollywood is about. saying that any crime a “hollywooder” commits should be excused because they wrote a movie. well, maybe than Manson should be excused for murdering Polanksi’s wife because he did something famous. quit writing! quit your job! you not only made sure by what you headlined that i WON’T watch a rapist’s movie who escaped prison for 30 years by leaving the country, but now i will go sell “chinatown” and it’s sequel “the two jakes”. they are teh only polanski flix i own and have paid for. your article sucks! i didnt even finish reading it past your headline. so rape is cool? rape of a minor is cool because the rapist wrote a good story? i hope your child gets raped too and then the rapist could make good movies and write good books and everything will “overshadow” that!
Yes, why let a little thing like raping a little girl who repeatedly begs him to stop color your opinion of something as important as a movie. I guess “no means no” except if you’re a famous Hollywood director, and likewise it is not “rape-rape” if you’re a famous Hollywood director raping a 13-year-old. This WAS rape, not “statutory rape.” There was no consent.
I’d ask you to read this transcript of the grand jury testimony in The People of the State of California v. Roman Raymond Polanski. March 24, 1977. before dismissing Polanski’s crime so glibly with the word “controversy.”
On March 10, 1977, Polanski picked up the 13-year-old victim at her house and took her to Jack Nicholson’s home for a modeling shoot. The victim testified that Polanski served her champagne and gave her part of a Quaalude before getting in a whirlpool bath with her while they were naked. No one else was home.
Q: What happened then?
A: He goes, ‘Come down here.’ And I said, ‘No. No, I got to get out.’ And he goes, ‘No, come down here.’ And then I said that I had asthma and that I couldn’t â€” I had to get out because of the warm air and the cold air or something like that. And he said, ‘Just come down here for a second.’ So I finally went down. And then he went â€” there was a lot of Whirlpool bath jets. He goes, ‘Doesn’t it feel better down here?’ And he was like holding me up because it is almost over my head. And I went, ‘Yeah, but I better get out.’ So I got out.
___
The victim testified that after she left the whirlpool bath, Polanski told her to go into a nearby bedroom and lie down.
A: I was going, ‘No, I think I better go home,’ because I was afraid. So I just went and I sat down on the couch.
Q: What were you afraid of?
A: Him.
…
A: He sat down beside me and asked me if I was OK.
Q: What did you say, if anything?
A: I said, ‘No.’
Q: What did he say?
A: He goes, ‘Well, you’ll be better.’ And I go, ‘No, I won’t. I have to go home.’
Q: What happened then?
A: He reached over and he kissed me. And I was telling him, ‘No,’ you know, ‘Keep away.’___After Polanski kissed her, the victim alleged, he began to engage in oral sex.
A: … I was ready to cry. I was kind of â€” I was going, ‘No. Come on. Stop it.’ But I was afraid.
Q: And what did he say, if anything?
A: He wasn’t saying anything that I can remember. He was â€” sometimes he was saying stuff, but I was just blocking him out, you know.
–The victim testified that Polanski began having sex with her, but sodomized her when he learned she wasn’t using birth control.–
A: He asked, he goes, ‘Are you on the pill?’ And I went, ‘No.’ And he goes, ‘When did you last have your period?’ And I said, I don’t know. A week or two. I’m not sure.’
Q: And what did he say?
A: He goes, ‘Come on. You have to remember.’ And I told him I didn’t.
Q: Did he say anything after that?
A: Yes. He goes, ‘Would you want me to go through your back? And I went, ‘No.’___The victim testified that after the sex, she got dressed and waited in the car for Polanski to drive her home. Before driving her home, he asked her to keep the incident a secret.
A: He said to me, he goes, ‘Oh, don’t tell your mother about this.’
…Q: What did you say?
A: I wasn’t saying anything. He says, ‘Don’t tell your mother about this and don’t tell your boyfriend either.’ … He said something like, ‘This is our secret.’ And I went, ‘Yeah.’ And then later he said, ‘You know, when I first met you I promised myself I wouldn’t do anything like this with you.’_
All good points, and I salute you for your position. Websites that give praise and/or kudos to industry thugs like Polanski deserve to be driven under by their own failure.