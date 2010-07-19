First Look: The magical and Frank Gehry-esque world of Asgard in ‘Thor’

Don’t let anyone say Marvel Studios has dropped the ball or budget on the big screen debut of “Thor.” Fans have already gotten a sneak peek at Anthony Hopkin’s Odin, but today the gods home world of Asgard appeared in a new image from the Kenneth Branagh directed epic.

“Thor” will help end Comic-Con’s movie panels this Saturday, but Hero Complex was provided an exclusive look at Odin’s throne room today. Production Designer Bo Welch has such films as “Batman Returns,” “Men in Black” and “Land of the Lost” to his credit, but his inspiration for “Thor” may have been none other than famed architect Frank Gehry (and if you don’t see the likes of artists Jack Kirby and Walter Simonson in the overall look you are blind). Some fans may scoff at the modern influences, but this writer finds it a bit refreshing. It may also be perfect for a spread in Wallpaper magazine too, but is that such a bad thing?

You can get a better look at Odin at his most regal in the photo embedded below and find out more about the upcoming Comic-Con “Thor” panel from moderator Geoff Boucher.

“Thor” opens nationwide and in digitally converted 3D on May 6, 2011.