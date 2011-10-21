First Look: ‘The Muppets” Miss Piggy models latest fashions in magazine spread

Amy Adams isn’t the only glamorous lady in the upcoming reboot of “The Muppets” from star and co-writer Jason Segel.

Kermit’s main squeeze, Miss Piggy, is getting all dolled up for a fashion spread in InStyle magazine. In the photos, the seductive sow models custom-made looks from a half dozen top designers — Prabal Gurung (pictured), Jason Wu, Opening Ceremony, Suno, Brian Atwood and Giles & Brother. 

The issue, with No Doubt’s Gwen Stefani on the cover, hits newsstands today.

Segel co-wrote the film, co-starring Chris Cooper and Rashida Jones, and featuring a slew of star cameos, with director Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”). Flight of the Conchords’ Brett McKenzie penned songs for the Muppets and their human pals to sing.

“The Muppets” opens November 23.

