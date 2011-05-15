First Look: Trolls and Werewolves in new ‘Grimm’ clips

With the announcement of its 2011-2012 schedule, NBC has released clips from some of its new shows including the fantasy thriller drama “Grimm.”

The show finds Nick Burkhardt (David Guintoli) as a homicide detective who gets quite a shock when informed he’s part of a long line of hunters, also known as “Grimms,” who help protect the world from supernatural dangers. And that means werewolves (possibly friendly), trolls (not happy campers) and who knows what else. In the clips below, “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Kate Burton guest stars as Nick’s Aunt who introduces him to his new career.

“Grimm” will air Friday nights at 9 PM after “Chuck” on NBC this fall.