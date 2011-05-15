First Look: Trolls and Werewolves in new ‘Grimm’ clips

With the announcement of its 2011-2012 schedule, NBC has released clips from some of its new shows including the fantasy thriller drama “Grimm.”
The show finds Nick Burkhardt (David Guintoli) as a homicide detective who gets quite a shock when informed he’s part of a long line of hunters, also known as “Grimms,” who help protect the world from supernatural dangers. And that means werewolves (possibly friendly), trolls (not happy campers) and who knows what else. In the clips below, “Grey’s Anatomy’s” Kate Burton guest stars as Nick’s Aunt who introduces him to his new career.
“Grimm” will air Friday nights at 9 PM after “Chuck” on NBC this fall.
Yay! David Greenwalt returns to television.
From the looks of the monster make up it looks like He still has some of the make up from Angel lying around.
This show has been described as a procedural. Does that mean we will get nothing but stand alone episodes or will there be some serialized elements. After seeing Angel felt they couldn’t get away from standalone episodes fast enough. I hope this does the same.
They should find a way to bring back SPECIAL UNIT 2.
This show looks terrible. No way it will make it through a full season. I call a Cape-like fizzle.