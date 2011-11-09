First Look: Tyler Perry is all business in new ‘Good Deeds’ poster

For the most part, the posters for Tyler Perry’s films have only featured the multi-hyphenate in his “Madea” drag persona. The just-released official poster for his upcoming “Good Deeds,” however, simply features the man himself, dressed to the nines in a smart business suit — and a tie that may be strangling the life out of him.

In the film, Perry plays Wesley Deeds (not to be confused with Gary Cooper or Adam Sandler’s Mr. Deeds), a rich businessman who lives a drab life in which he’s always done exactly what’s expected of him, including getting engaged to the beautiful Natalie (the chronically underrated Gabrielle Union). Things gone haywire when he meets Lindsey (“Crash” co-star Thandie Newton), a sexy single mother who makes Deeds question the life he’s leading, and start to live the life he”s always secretly wanted.

The poster places Perry as a white collar worker who probably works too much and doesn’t take the time to enjoy life. The heavenly light peaking over his shoulder, combined with the tagline (as well as Perry’s past work), seems to imply a spiritual angle to the film as well. Remember the “Office Space” poster? Maybe that was Perry underneath all those post-its the whole time:

“Good Deeds” also stars Brian White, Rebecca Romijn, Jamie Kennedy, Eddie Cibrian, and frequent Perry collaborator Phylicia Rashad.

Meanwhile, the super-prolific producer-director Perry has also set “The Marriage Counselor,” starring Jurnee Smollett, Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Williams, for next year. Additionally, he’ll star as the title detective in “I, Alex Cross” for director Rob Cohen (“The Fast and the Furious”).

“Good Deeds” opens nationwide February 24, 2012.