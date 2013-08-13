First Look: ‘Vampire Academy’ is officially in session

08.13.13 5 years ago

“Vampire Academy” is officially open for business.

The Weinstein Co. has released its first set of new images from the forthcoming YA fantasy flick, based on the first installment in the bestselling book series by Richelle Mead. Starring Zoey Deutch as “Dhampir” (half-human/half-vampire) Rosemarie “Rose” Hathaway and Danila Kozlovsky as her love interest Dimitri Belikov, the Mark Waters-directed film is the kickoff to a potential “Twilight”-style film franchise that will attempt to rise above the clutter of similar fare when it sees release next year.

Once you’ve finished scrolling through the photos in the gallery below, vote in the poll further down to let us know whether you’ll be seeing the film when it hits theaters on February 14, 2014.

