First Netflix ‘Arrested Development’ trailer gets the Bluths back together

Netflix is sufficiently confident in the power of the Bluth family that it released the first full “Arrested Development” trailer on a Sunday night dominated by NBC’s upfronts announcements, new episodes of “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” season finales for “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” and “Survivor” and the buzz-y first teaser for ABC’s “Marvel’s The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The “Arrested Development” trailer has a secret weapon: An ostrich.

It also has not-so-secret weapons including George Michael, Tobias and GOB in a weirdly revealing toga.

So far, I’ve seen some wildly mixed reviews on Twitter for the teaser, though no amount of satisfaction or dissatisfaction with a 90-second cutdown is likely to make much difference when a full Netflix season of “Arrested Development” drops on May 26.

Check out the trailer and sound off!