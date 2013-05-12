First Netflix ‘Arrested Development’ trailer gets the Bluths back together

Netflix is sufficiently confident in the power of the Bluth family that it released the first full “Arrested Development” trailer on a Sunday night dominated by NBC’s upfronts announcements, new episodes of “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” season finales for “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” and “Survivor” and the buzz-y first teaser for ABC’s “Marvel’s The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
The “Arrested Development” trailer has a secret weapon: An ostrich.
It also has not-so-secret weapons including George Michael, Tobias and GOB in a weirdly revealing toga.
So far, I’ve seen some wildly mixed reviews on Twitter for the teaser, though no amount of satisfaction or dissatisfaction with a 90-second cutdown is likely to make much difference when a full Netflix season of “Arrested Development” drops on May 26.
Check out the trailer and sound off!
Very exciting. I wonder if the in-jokes/references are in danger of seeming forced and nostalgic as opposed to fresh and continual, considering time elapsed since the show was canned. I doubt it, but I do wonder…
I can see why people would not care for the trailer. The tone is odd, but it all seems to be in the editing and the choice of the music (this would have played much better over the main theme music).
But the content and the characters? Delightful. May 26th can’t get here soon enough.
The trailer could have been cut better. It was missing AD’s fast paced style. I didn’t like the Michael/Cab opening scene, despite the Cornballer callback, and Buster’s night terror joke didn’t land. But everything else was perfect. The wordplay, the staircar, that ostrich. I want to know why there’s an ostrich in the penthouse. I completely lost it when I saw that ostrich.
I’m a very big AD fan and… I’ve got a bad feeling about this.
Dan, correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t very few people react positively to the footage from season one at the press tour when Arrested Development first started? I just don’t know that AD jokes are good for cutting trailers.
VelocityKnow – You’re 100% correct. That’s why I put next-to-zero stock in how unamused I was by this trailer. No, I didn’t laugh, but I didn’t know what to make of the original trailer at FOX’s upfront presentation when it was announced.
-Daniel
The only worry I have is that this relies on old jokes and callbacks from the series, and I hope that’s not the case with the entire run — I’d like something fresh and funny, not 14 episodes of GOB doing the chicken dance. Then again, those old jokes do continue to make me laugh, so…