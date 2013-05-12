First Netflix ‘Arrested Development’ trailer gets the Bluths back together

05.13.13 5 years ago 7 Comments
Netflix is sufficiently confident in the power of the Bluth family that it released the first full “Arrested Development” trailer on a Sunday night dominated by NBC’s upfronts announcements, new episodes of “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” season finales for “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” and “Survivor” and the buzz-y first teaser for ABC’s “Marvel’s The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”
The “Arrested Development” trailer has a secret weapon: An ostrich. 
It also has not-so-secret weapons including George Michael, Tobias and GOB in a weirdly revealing toga. 
So far, I’ve seen some wildly mixed reviews on Twitter for the teaser, though no amount of satisfaction or dissatisfaction with a 90-second cutdown is likely to make much difference when a full Netflix season of “Arrested Development” drops on May 26.
Check out the trailer and sound off!

