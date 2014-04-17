First ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 2 trailer welcomes us to the jungle

The first thing you want to know about the first full-length trailer for Season 2 of Netflix's “Orange Is The New Black” is… June 6. Only six more weeks until one of the best shows of 2013 returns. But you already knew that, right?

Of course you did.

The second thing you'll want to know after watching the trailer: The song is Jamie N Commons & X Ambassadors' “Jungle” and yes, you definitely want to download it. [It seems to have something to do with a movie I'd never heard of called “Welcome to Yesterday” that has maybe been retitled “Project Almanac” and won't be out until 2015.

This trailer is, in my critical opinion, kinda awesome a huge two-minute leap forward from both the teaser that accompanied the premiere date announcement, but also the clip reel Netflix submitted for the show's PaleyFest appearance last month.

There are prognostications of doom — “There's a storm coming.” There's Piper being a badass — “I am a lone wolf and a vicious one. Don't make me rip your throat out.” There's a glimpse of Pornstache! A glimpse of Alex!

There are hints of backstories for several favorite characters, but there are actually a lot of new faces in the trailer, fresh fish who may or may not prove to be important. One fresh fish who will definitely shake things up in Litchfield is Lorraine Toussaint's Vee, who appears to have a past with Red and who gets a terrific first meeting with Crazy Eyes.

Check out the trailer above.

Yeah, get thee here, June 6!