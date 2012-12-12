First ‘Pacific Rim’ trailer promises monsters and mayhem on an epic scale

One of the things that has rekindled my love of the anticipatory period before a film is released is having kids in the house who go absolutely bananas at every new glimpse they get of the things they are interested in the most. My boys are giant monster fanatics, and they adore robots of all types, so from the very first moment I described “Pacific Rim” to them as “a movie about a war between giant robots and giant monsters,” they have been positively rabid to see anything from it.
This is one of those movies that seems like it should already exist. It is hard to believe there has never been a real big-budget treatment of this sort of material. True, it would have been difficult to pull off with any degree of photo-realism before now, but it still seems surprising that it has taken this long for Hollywood to realize that there will most likely be an audience for two hours of robots that do kung-fu laying a beating on giant monsters that breathe fire. Actually, there’s a wide range of things that both the Jaegers (the official name for the giant robots) and the Kaiju (the official name for the monsters) are capable of, and we’ll see quite a few examples of both in the film.
It feels like today is the real kick-off for the movie’s campaign. First, there’s a one-sheet for the film now, and it’s a pretty cool image that gives you a sense of the scale that the Jaegers are built on:
In addition, there’s an official synopsis now, and it does a pretty good job of setting up the premise in a very short amount of time:
When legions of monstrous creatures, known as Kaiju, started rising from the sea, a war began that would take millions of lives and consume humanity”s resources for years on end. To combat the giant Kaiju, a special type of weapon was devised: massive robots, called Jaegers, which are controlled simultaneously by two pilots whose minds are locked in a neural bridge.
But even the Jaegers are proving nearly defenseless in the face of the relentless Kaiju. On the verge of defeat, the forces defending mankind have no choice but to turn to two unlikely heroes-a washed up former pilot (Charlie Hunnam) and an untested trainee (Rinko Kikuchi)-who are teamed to drive a legendary but seemingly obsolete Jaeger from the past. Together, they stand as mankind”s last hope against the mounting apocalypse.
The cast for the film includes Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Ron Perlman, Robert Kazinsky, Max Martini, Clifton Collins, Jr., Burn Gorman, Larry Joe Campbell, Brad William Henke, and Diego Klattenhoff, and you’ll catch a glimpse of many of them in the trailer, which basically just turned both of my kids into howling coyotes, running wild through the house, desperate to see the finished film right this instant.
Looks awesome, and at this point, we’re just barely getting a glimpse of what Guillermo’s got in store for audiences. They’re going to be rendering out the amazing world of “Pacific Rim” till the last possible moment, and I can’t wait.
“Pacific Rim” will flatten the competition starting July 12, 2013.
Maybe because I was expecting more Kaiju on Jaeger violence, but that trailer was underwhelming.
Oh. Hell. Yes.
I for one found this trailer to be a giant let down on a scale equal to which the movie seems to be striving for.
Emphasis on it being “the trailer” and not the movie letting me down as I’ll still have an open mind come July 12th. The last thing Del Toro was involved with “Rise of Guardians” completely surprised me, so maybe this will too. But we’ll see.
I take slight issue with the idea that this is Del Toro’s “dream project”. How many dream projects can one director have before the term becomes meaningless? “At the Mountains of Madness” certainly seemed like more of a dream project than Pacific Rim. This is a film that unless I’m wildly unclear on its genesis didn’t even start with Del Toro.
Much has been said about how he attaches himself to many things in various capacities and maybe in part that’s why this one doesn’t feel as special to me as the trumped up sub-headline here suggests.
These are just glimpses with bad trailer narration over it, but still it appears right now that some of the ideas I’d read about maintaining the scale and reality of the “Jaegers” (or robots for all but the most devoted of Del Toro fans at this points) actually has made some of the action less exciting. Are shots at the end in slow motion? It definitely isn’t as visceral as Transformers in the world of giant robots. Hell, it isn’t even as visceral as Battleship. I’m certainly hoping this movie is better than those two “franchises” but I really don’t see what others are seeing as Del Toro’s “Star Wars”. Seems absolutely premature for anyone to even repeat that based of what we’re looking at.
At what point does all the fanboy love that Del Toro has going for him not just online but in the studio system itself become counter productive to him making outstanding original movies. I think I wait and see attitude could go a long way towards letting this movie surprise us all if it’s as good as the online community has deigned it to be already.
The trailer completely lost momentum for me the moment Glados started to talk… and I had to stop it due to laughing.
I’ve tried three times. I can only hear Glados. I recognize this is a problem 99% of the audience wont have, I just hope the AI (or wathever the hell Glados, A.k.a. Ellen McLain plays) has a somewhat humorous part, because THAT VOICE, THAT VOICE. Still alive…
[www.youtube.com]
P.S.:My desire also comes from the hope that maybe The Avengers resurrected the need for massive movies with an actual sense of humor. If allowed, we know Del Toro can pull it off: “My body is a temple” “Now is an amusement park”…
THANK YOU! The instant I heard GLaDOS I kinda checked out. Bad idea, seriously.
I love Del Toro’s movies….but this one just doesn’t look…good. It makes me wish he had stuck around to do The Hobbit.
And I agree, the Glados voice really took me out of it as well. What is the point? For people that know Portal, they will most likely feel the same way….for people that don’t know Portal, it doesn’t help either.
Also, I know it’s just a trailer and things could improve…but the FX are pretty subpar by today’s standards
I guess my question would be, besides geeky gamers who recognize the voice as Glados from Portal, who the hell cares? Are we that geeky cynical now that a movie that promises to be ass-kicking giant robots vs ass kicking giant monsters ala old school Japanese sci-fi, that it’s deemed garbage before its even released? Subpar FX?, Looks as good as anything else being put out these days, and honestly, if its even one point better than the trash that was Godzilla 98′, it will be a masterpiece in my book.
I just want to mention that my initial comment was only about my immediate reaction to the voice. That came COMPLETELY out of left field for me and really distracted me from the rest of the trailer. I was just being sincere.
I never said anything was garbage, I even didn’t gave an opinion one way or another (It looks great, by the way, especially the details about the interactions between pilots and Jegers, the world looks logical and well thought out). I was just describing my reaction and the somewhat weird cognitive dissonance that happened to me. Imagine if HAL 9000 suddenly appears as the voice of Brainiac. Just weird. Awesome, but weird. And at this point I think that video games have the sophistication and significance to consider them part of the cultural net at large, with their own iconic artifacts.
I never intended to crap on anything, and as far as I see it, I didn’t. I actually quoted Abe Sapien fer crissakes! And my need for fucking giant blockbusters about fucking giant explosions to have fucking giant emotions and laughs.
Also: Idris Elba should be the next James Bond. Even if he’s 70 by the time Craig passes the mantle he’s going to be coolest septuagenarian around.
I recognized the voice right away too but it didn’t diminish my enjoyment of the trailer. Why would it?
Jaeger to Kaiju: “I think we can put our differences behind us. For Science. You monster.”
*rocket elbow punch*
Yeah, I’m not getting the hate for GLaDOS’ voice either. I admit I was taken aback by it at first, but it gave me even more appreciation for the kind of fun Del Toro is having with this movie. And I suppose the difference in liking or hating the FX comes down to age. I’m probably a bit older than most people here and to me, the Transformers FX are utter, indecipherable visual garbage. I can actually see what is happening with the FX in Pacific Rim. Distinguishing which part of the robot I’m looking at is no problem. And that shot of the Jaeger’s leg moving through the sea water, the surface of the water lit from below by lights from the robot… fucking amazing. The level of cynicism on the Internet shouldn’t surprise me anymore. But it does.
i didn’t imagine my silly comment would generate any kind of reaction whatsoever, I just pointed out something that I found funny and wondered about the filmmakers intentions (that possibly boils down to Del Toro being a massive gamer and wanting to incluide something he loves).
I don’t see the hate in my comment, and I also despise the internet general attitude (add to the cynicism the impossibility to express any dissentiong opinion without recieving massive amount of insults and rottentomatoes statistics in lieu of argunments), and is my hatred of that attitude that makes me even more surprised by the interpretations of my comment.
I suppose it’s a result of that very same attitude (and how badly sarcasm translate on paper and online) that every comment is assumed to come from a place of hate and intended as an attack.
I can assure you it’s not the case.
Also: whe’re talking about giant-thingies-punching-each-other-movies here! Can’t we have some fun?
“It is hard to believe there has never been a real big-budget treatment of this sort of material.”
Power Rangers the Movie and Robot Jox shed a tear.
In all seriousness, this looks big and awesome and robot elbow jet punch to monster face is un-f**king-real!
Love the concept and the talent involved so my hopes are very high for this one! I just hope there are a few battle sequences in daylight because I’ll get tired of muddled, dark, fights at night.
Of all the trailers released this week I’d still say ‘Man of Steel’ was the most well-made.
I have to agree with that. Although it was a movie I wasn’t expecting as much from, so I wonder if that helps? But I’ve rewatched that trailer more than any of the others. (Trek is close.)
@DKT I suppose I feel the same way. I expected to be enthralled by ‘Pacific Rim’ which ended up being cut with very standard blockbuster trailer beats while ‘Man of Steel’ went for something, dare I say, artful?
I didn’t know what the movie was about before watching that trailer, only the Del Toro was involved. That didn’t look as good to me…it’s only the first trailer but that did not interest me at all
Obviously made with spades of love and skill. Can’t ask for more than that.
where is tony stark?
Also count me among those who checked out the second GladOs started talking. I have yet to fully enjoy a Del Toro movie mainly because I think his sense of pacing is lacking. He builds to big events but has yet to build a strong sense of escalation tension, in my opinion. Sure this looks “big” and “epic” but do I have absolute faith in him? Nope.
I’ve noticed that pacing issue too, but he balances it with an enormous sincerity and visual imagination.
On the other side “Blade 2” was a really tight movie, and the one that DelToro considers to be the most pure pulp of his career, so maybe working on this heavy pulp frame again makes him focus more on the pacing of the movie and less on the inner rithms of the characters wherever they take him…
I may be totally alone in this, but I am just exhausted by “mass destruction of major cities” sequences. At least four trailers in the last week have sold their product on scenes like this. I realize that they’re supposed to jolt my adrenaline and that they’re cool and awesome and whatnot, but they’re just boring me now. I suppose part of it is because everything is CGI now, which makes it essentially a cartoon, but also, for me, I just can’t get off on devastation-as-entertainment any more.
I would agree with this. It loses its impact after a while, doesn’t it?
Lawd it’s the Inception sound again in another trailer.
While I wouldn’t go within a mile of any Michael Bay movie, I will definitely be seeing this. Finally a giant fighting robots movie made by a credible director! The monsters look pretty scary too.
Hmmmmm. I’m not as completely sold. The giant monsters look amazing, and it’ll be fun to watch them and robots beating the hell out of each other. But I hope the movie’s got heart, too.
(And yes, I laughed at the end when I realized the Inception horn was blaring again…)
I’m very much enjoying the dismissive attitudes I’ve seen about this movie, which is going to be huge.
It’s amazing how many people in the business don’t get it on stuff like this. Good on Warners and Legendary for allowing GdT to bring this to life. One hopes it will shame the people that scuttled Madness too.
This looks awesome. I have a feeling it will be what “Transformers” could have been without the potty humor and shitty screenwriters.
But can we retire that freaking “BWWWRRRRRRRRRR” noise in trailers now, PLEASE?
I have a feeling Repetitive Marketing Trends in Trailers has just become the next big Internet Meme. Honestly, would people be complaining this much if everyone else wasn’t complaining this much?
So, the whole movie takes place at night in the rain? Is Matthew Broderick in this?
Oh yeah, I remember this from the TV show. Evangelion!
All joking aside, this could be pretty cool. It’s got monsters, Evas, and Idris Elba. What’s not to love?
-Cheers
This just looks hilariously silly. I’m hoping they’ll give Godzilla a cameo appearance.