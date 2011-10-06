First three ‘Twilight’ films returning to theaters before ‘Breaking Dawn’ opens

Hey Twi-Hards, did you somehow miss one of the previous “Twilight” films in the theater?

Now’s your chance to see them again for the first time (or again for the 20th time).

Summit Entertainment and NCM Fathom are joining forces to re-release the first three “Twilight Saga” films on the big screen for one magical night each.

“Twilight” is scheduled for Tuesday November 1, followed by “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” one week later on November 8, and finally, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” on November 15.

They’ll wrap up just in time for the debut of the penultimate title in the saga of Edward and Bella, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part I,” which opens November 18.

The screenings aren’t just limited to two or three major markets either, with around 730 theaters nationwide participating in what’s been christened “Twilight Saga Tuesdays.”

The screening series will feature ever-before-seen footage and brand new cast interviews, presumably with stars Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner.



Summit has re-released the earlier films before each new release, which gives fans multiple chances to see them they way they were meant to be seen — in the dark, surrounded by screaming teenagers.

Here’s the trailer for “Breaking Dawn, Part 1,” just to remind you of how awesome it looks: