First trailer for ‘Moneyball’ shows off Pitt as Redford and a serious Jonah Hill

Last night, when I introduced a special screening of “Attack The Block” at the Arclight in Hollywood, they ended up showing two trailers in front of the film. One was that crazy “Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” trailer, which plays as a total assault on the senses in the theater.
The other was the just released trailer for “Moneyball,” the first glimpse we’ve gotten at the new movie by Bennett Miller, and I’m surprised by just how much I liked the trailer in general.
I’ve had some real questions about how they’re going to turn the book into a movie, and I’m not sure how this subject matter translates to something that will travel around the world. One of the most fundamental questions is how you make a movie like this out of a story that doesn’t have a Hollywood-approved happy ending.
Now, with this first look, many of those questions have been answered for me. First, it’s obvious that the filmmakers do not feel particularly beholden to tell a documentary-style true story here. Instead, they’re using the book and the story of Billy Beane as a jumping-off point. And considering the last film based on a non-fiction book by Michael Lewis was “The Blind Side,” Sony has probably already cleared out a room at the studio where they can stack all the money they hope to earn. The difference is that “The Blind Side” told an easy story about race and faith and helping other people, while “Moneyball” is all about sabermetrics, a mathematical approach to putting together rosters on baseball teams. That’s a hard subject to dramatize, which is probably why there’s so much invention going on in the film.
Jonah Hill, for example, is playing a person who simply doesn’t exist, and it seems like they’ve placed a lot of the heavy lifting on him as the guy who has to explain the way things work. I think Hill has huge potential beyond just being a comic performer, and this looks like a really nice use of him. Bennett Miller, who made such a splash with “Capote,” stepped in to direct the film when Steven Soderbergh and Sony clashed on budget and script issues. It sounds to me like Soderbergh had something more experimental in mind, using the real players and other real-life figures as themselves in interviews that would be cut throughout the film. Instead, it looks like Miller has made something more conventional, and the trailer is definitely entertaining.
The craziest thing here is that anyone who is a fan of baseball films is probably a fan of “The Natural,” and Brad Pitt, who has been dogged by comparisons to Robert Redford his whole career (exacerbated, no doubt, by his work in Redford’s “A River Runs Through It”), seems to be aging into a near-clone of the iconic ’70s star. It’s sort of amazing at this point.
I’m curious to see how this one comes together. It will definitely be one of the big films this fall in terms of hype, and I’m hoping they’ll show up at Toronto to show us the film there.
“Moneyball” opens September 23, 2011.
I’m impressed by Sorkin’s ability to apparently weave a film narrative out of the source material. The book is a very fact-driven, non-dramatized telling of the rise of sabremetrics, and how Billy Beane employed them in his early years as Oakland’s GM. There isn’t a ton of dramatic license in it, but that didn’t seem to stop Sorkin.
While the casting of Pitt as Beane is visually way, way off… its pretty awesome seeing Seymour-Hoffman as Howe, and Chris Pratt as Scott Hatteberg is awesome. For what its worth, Jonah Hill is playing a real person… the character he plays is based entirely on Paul DePodesta, but DePodesta asked to have his name removed from the picture once Jonah Hill was cast(ouch).
Any way you cut it, at least “Moneyball” doesn’t seem to have been ground up and processed into a weepy, Lifetime Network movie drenched in right-wing “Christian values” like “The Blind Side” was.
For what it’s worth, DePodesta says his refusal to sign off was a result of the script and how he was portrayed, and not the casting of Jonah Hill.
[sports.yahoo.com]
Trailer looks great. It’s one of my favorite books and I can’t wait to see how they’ve turned it into a film. But it will be weird hearing Hill referred to as Peter Brand or whatever they’re calling him now.
I just saw “The Natural” for the first time yesterday! Wow did they make Robert Redford look good in that movie! Glenn Close has a scene where they light her like an angel, but Caleb Deschanel pretty much photographed Redford like a god.
I’m seeing shades of “Friday Night Lights,” which, it hardly needs to be said, is a very good thing. I think this will do very well.
Drew, I’m sure you mean “exacerbated” and not “exasperated” in that last paragraph. I love your point of view on films, but your writing still needs work. At least you are still working on it. It can’t compete with Harry’s writing style, which he refuses to work on, and which is so painful that it could be used as a form of enhanced interrogation.
Ditto
Yeah – well I think Sabermetrics is a device that gets a dozen or so sports geeks real gigs & the rest, loads of stats to play make believe with. The book became a repetitive bore. AND I’m no A’s fan. BUT I will absolutely see MONEYBALL; for all the right reasons.
anyone get the friday night lights vibe from the trailer?
I doubt they’ll pay much attention to it because he’s simply not that big of a name in the sports world, but Chad Bradford’s arc, as written by Lewis, was one of the most fascinating and touching portions of the book. But I’m really looking forward to this and I hope they nail, Bradford or not.
Yeah, that’s more than just shades of the television version of Friday Night Lights.
Man, I was absolutely perplexed by the idea of somebody re-writing Zaillian’s original draft. Soderberg’s draft was one of the most painful thing’s i’ve ever had to read, completely neutering the energy of the original draft and it was no surprise they canned it. Hiring Sorkin isn’t a bad idea, I just think the first script for the project was as engrossing as a script could be, especially considering the subject matter, something I wasn’t too interested in to begin with. I’m sad I won’t be seeing the movie I read a year or so ago, but I hope this one is good.