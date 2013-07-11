First trailer for ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ reveals the struggle to bring ‘Mary Poppins’ to the screen

Yesterday Walt Disney Pictures gave us our first official look at John Lee Hancock’s “Saving Mr. Banks” with a production still tease. Today, via Moviefone, the studio has dropped the first trailer for the film.
The plot involves Walt Disney’s struggle to acquire the rights to P.L. Travers’s “Mary Poppins,” which was made into a film in 1964 and secured the film industry titan his first and only Best Picture nomination. Tom Hanks stars as Disney with Emma Thompson as Travers.
I’ve heard a lot of excitement behind the scenes about the awards season prospects of this one. Hancock has always been a workmanlike filmmaker, but has never really turned out much that registered in the Oscar race. “The Blind Side” changed all of that a couple of years ago and “Saving Mr. Banks” could be a significant film for him. Emma Thompson should certainly be in the lead actress race at the end of the day, with Hanks running in the supporting category (largely because it’s her story, but also because he has a big leading role in “Captain Phillips” on the way, as well).
Check out the new trailer below. “Saving Mr. Banks” arrives in theaters on December 20.
This looks great, just moved up a lot higher on my anticipation list.
I love how Tom Hanks manages to look and sound just like Tom Hanks while still capturing the essence of Walt Disney. :)
It all looks good, but I still have reservations about Hanks. His Walt mannerisms didn’t seem all there.
Looks tepid, like HITCHCOCK.
How does the story of Walt Disney acquiring the rights to Mary Poppins get you a PG13 rating? The rating says, “For thematic elements, including unsettling images.” Huh?
I was thinking the same thing. Between this and Despicable Me 2’s PG, what do you have to do these days to get a G rating?
They only show half the film here. The other half is about Travers’ alcoholic father (an element which has been highly praised in the script).
I think kids should be able to handle some family drama.
Only thing is…didn’t Travers hate the film version of Mary Poppins?
Are they going to bend the truth a little and act like she accepted the film version slightly more than she actually did or will it be awkward like in Julia & Julia where you find out at the end that the real Julia Child hated the blog based on her recipes.
Yeah it’ll definitely be a bit of whitewashing, I imagine. Or making light of the disagreement via bickering and whatnot.
So it all comes down to Daddy issues…?
“Women… Amirite, fellas?” – Walt Disney