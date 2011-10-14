First trailer for ‘Shame’ nails the tone

If you’ve not yet heard of Steve McQueen’s “Shame,” chances are you’ve been asleep through the entire fall festival season. The “Hunger” director’s sophomore feature was the talk of Venice, where it won a no-brainer Best Actor award for Michael Fassbender, and maintained that buzz through Toronto — where the sexually explicit moral drama was rather adventurously picked up by Fox Searchlight. If any studio can get Fassbender’s startling performance into the Oscar race, Searchlight can — the challenge lies in getting conservative actors’ branch voters to watch this severe, presumably NC-17-rated film. (If you ask me, Carey Mulligan deserves equal attention for a career-high turn.) As you know from my Venice review, and Kris’ Telluride reaction, we’re both fully on board.
“Shame” has its homeland premiere tonight at the BFI London Film Festival; to coincide with that, The Guardian just unveiled the first trailer, which gives a pretty accurate impression of the film’s overwhelming sensory qualities. Check it out after the jump.
I can’t wait to check it out… I’m hopeful for Michael Fassbender to somehow show up even just as a nominee… I really hope Fox Searchlight can do it… ~crossed-fingers
“…a career-high turn.”
You mean she’s better in this than she was in An Education?
I saw Shame and would say she’s pretty close to the quality of her performance in An Education. Carey will never play cute/innocent better than in An Education, but this is *at least* her second-best performance and she gets major points for stepping outside that comfort zone if “good girl” characters
I’ll get on board with the idea that shame is the best work of Carey’s young career. I’ve seen The Help and Coriolanus and my vote for best supporting actress right now would go to Carey Mulligan in Shame.
I think so, yes.
Her An Education performance, no matter how many times I watched it, never got me on the Mulligan train. However, after seeing Never Let Me Go I was blown away by her and saw the talent. If it beats that performance than it must be brilliant.
I’m so excited I get to see this on Oct. 21st at the Philadelphia Film Festival! I would love if this got Fassbender a nomination – that would be the one nomination that made me most happy this year (if it actually happens…)
To those who have seen it and hope for a Best Actor nomination for Fassbender … is he THAT exceptional? Or is the subject matter/nudity what is pushing the buzz? I assume it’s both. But I’m curious. Thanks :)
I was at the premiere in Toronto. I personally thought he was amazing, showing more range and courage than in any performance I’ve seen all year. He was mesmerizing.
I too was at the TIFF premiere. Fassbender is a revelation. One of the bravest and mind-blowing performances I’ve seen this so far this year. It’s true that many will be turned away by the subject matter. But the graphic nudity and sexual content serves a purpose. It’s not gratuitous. I mean come on, he’s playing a man grappling with his sex addiction people. Go see it! Highly recommended.
I think you are absolutely spot on. Fassbender gave one of the bravest and best performance of the year. But it also has to do with the role and the subject matter. It was a difficult film to sit through for me. To do what he does in the film, playing an otherwise unlikable character with such charm is no small feat. I can’t really imagine any other actor playing that role the way he did.
This film looks amazing! Hunger is one of the best films of 2008! I’m sure that Michael Fassbender and Carey Mulligan must be worthy of all this buzz!
Brilliant trailer. And coming right off of the best teaser poster of the year. I’m very happy with the way Searchlight is handling it so far. His nomination might not be as unlikely as we’d feared. Though that dreaded NC17 is still its biggest obstacle, as you mentioned.
Was any NC-17 film ever nominated for the Oscar?
Midnight Cowboy…and it won for best Picture. But that was a long time ago.
I think Midnight Cowboy was actually Rated X – I don’t think they had NC-17 until like 1989. I remember Guy told me last year when I asked the same question (when Blue Valentine was still rated NC-17) that Henry and June was nominated for I believe Cinematography in the early 1990’s but I think that might be the only NC-17 film to have been nominated…
As Mykill (Michael?) says, the NC-17 rating was introduced in 1990, ‘Henry & June’ was the first film to get it, and it was indeed nominated for Best Cinematography.
A higher-profile example is ‘Requiem for a Dream’, which lost its appeal against the NC-17 rating and was released unrated instead — and, of course, landed a Best Actress nod.
In regards to this trailer, I loved the film but something about this music doesn’t fit right with me and didn’t really click for me during the film. It wasn’t annoying enough to affect my overall viewing experience but it just sounded too similar to that Thin Red Line sound.
For the trailer they should have just used Carey singing New York New York.
Seeing that it’s the UK trailer cut by Momentum Pics, Fox Searchlight is bound to release its own for the US and I think your idea of using New York New York is absolutely grand. However, I kind of want to hear Carey’s singing in the movie itself with all the punch it supposedly packs, so perhaps a trailer cut to someone else singing NY NY?
SHAME DESERVES NOMINATIONS FOR:
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Original Screenplay
Best Film Editing
Best Original Score
One of the finest trailers of the year. Fassbender looks so amazing in this.
Nice trailer, but not the movie. Selling it as more of a thriller which it is not. I don’t believe this will be the U.S. trailer. Nicely cut though.
Also, I agree with Guy on Mulligan. She is superb. Arguably just as strong as her work in ‘An Education.’
I don’t know this trailer is selling it as a thriller as much as it’s selling it as a profoundly intense and visceral film, which it most certainly is.
It’s so, so good. Fassbender is, indeed, amazing; ‘New York, New York’ is as haunting as has been described; the music is top notch; cinematography and editing are great. I can’t really think of a bad word to say about it, in all honesty. Really, really good.
I know people are just trying to be safe in their Oscar speculating for Best Actor, but I’m going to be bold and brave and predict that Michael Fassbender will get an Oscar nomination. I cannot imagine AMPAS overlooking his outstanding work in Shame. To not nominate him would be offensive and question the integrity of the nomination process. What more will this man have to do in a film to be nominated. The rating of the film should have no bearing. Judge him on the content on the work, period.
The nomination process doesn’t have much integrity to begin with. Great performances are neglected by the Academy all the time and ignoring him would be nothing new. Having said that, I agree with you that he’s going to get nominated.
My excitement for this film continues to elevate. Hans Zimmer’s THIN RED LINE score underlying the clip that was released about a month ago worked well, and it’s great to see it used here too. Is it in the film at all?
Oh my, the trailer for this makes it look extremely exciting – and beautifully shot!
The buzz this film got was indeed enormous, I’m wondering if this might have been predicted for Best Picture more if a field of ten was still in place.
This new Best Picture rule seems to = death to indies at oscars.
Not a chance, in a field of any size.
Astonishing…the season just caught fire for me.