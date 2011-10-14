First trailer for ‘Shame’ nails the tone

#Michael Fassbender
10.14.11 7 years ago 31 Comments

If you’ve not yet heard of Steve McQueen’s “Shame,” chances are you’ve been asleep through the entire fall festival season. The “Hunger” director’s sophomore feature was the talk of Venice, where it won a no-brainer Best Actor award for Michael Fassbender, and maintained that buzz through Toronto — where the sexually explicit moral drama was rather adventurously picked up by Fox Searchlight. If any studio can get Fassbender’s startling performance into the Oscar race, Searchlight can — the challenge lies in getting conservative actors’ branch voters to watch this severe, presumably NC-17-rated film. (If you ask me, Carey Mulligan deserves equal attention for a career-high turn.) As you know from my Venice review, and Kris’ Telluride reaction, we’re both fully on board.

“Shame” has its homeland premiere tonight at the BFI London Film Festival; to coincide with that, The Guardian just unveiled the first trailer, which gives a pretty accurate impression of the film’s overwhelming sensory qualities. Check it out after the jump.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender
TAGSACADEMY AWARDSCarey MulliganIn ContentionMICHAEL FASSBENDERSHAMESTEVE MCQUEEN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP