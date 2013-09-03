First ‘Transformers 4’ poster reveals official title as ‘Age of Extinction’

Prepare yourself for the “Age of Extinction.”

The first teaser poster for the fourth installment of Michael Bay’s blockbuster “Transformers” franchise has been released via Yahoo! Movies, and it reveals the film’s full official title: “Transformers: Age of Extinction.” Speaking of extinction, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura recently revealed the presence of the Dinobots – the subset of Transformers who shapeshift into the forms of prehistoric creatures – in the sequel, telling Tformers.com:

“I can not disclose the specifics, but you can be sure that the arrival of the Dinobots will give the audience a lot to be excited about. The world’s coolest, most exciting cars will appear in the film, including Chinese vehicles, so whether you are a car enthusiast or not, it will be a feast for the eyes.”

