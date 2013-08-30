First TV spot for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ debuts

(CBR) Marvel has debuted the first television spot for “Thor: The Dark World” that”s essentially a trimmed-down version of the first trailer. As you would expect, the one-minute commercial features plenty of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the return of Natalie Portman”s Dr. Jane Foster, and a glance or two at Christopher Eccleston”s Malekith.

Opening Nov. 8, director Alan Taylor”s film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Tandanobu Asano, Jamie Alexander, Rene Russo, Zachary Levi and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.