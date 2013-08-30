First TV spot for ‘Thor: The Dark World’ debuts

#Thor #Idris Elba #Avengers
and 08.30.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Marvel has debuted the first television spot for “Thor: The Dark World” that”s essentially a trimmed-down version of the first trailer. As you would expect, the one-minute commercial features plenty of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the return of Natalie Portman”s Dr. Jane Foster, and a glance or two at Christopher Eccleston”s Malekith.

Opening Nov. 8, director Alan Taylor”s film also stars Anthony Hopkins, Stellan Skarsgard, Idris Elba, Kat Dennings, Ray Stevenson, Tandanobu Asano, Jamie Alexander, Rene Russo, Zachary Levi and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#Idris Elba#Avengers
TAGSAnthony HopkinsAVENGERSCHRIS HEMSWORTHCHRISTOPHER ECCLESTONIDRIS ELBAMarvel Filmsnatalie portmanTHORThor: The Dark WorldTOM HIDDLESTON

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP