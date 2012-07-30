First wave of Fantastic Fest 2012 titles features ‘Dredd’ premiere

It’s the most wonderful tiiiiiime of the year.

Sure, most people sing that phrase as part of a Christmas carol, but for me, September is the month when I get all my presents, and once again, it’s looking like it’s going to be a month overstuffed with pleasure.

Last week, we heard the first batch of titles that were announced for the Toronto International Film Festival, an amazing overabundance of movies I am absolutely dying to see. That’s what Toronto normally is for me, a collection of things I’ve already heard about that I’m eager to finally lay eyes on, while Fantastic Fest tends to be the opposite. That’s more about me discovering films I’ve never heard of and would otherwise never see, and I simply trust that the programming team, which has done an amazing job each and every year so far, is going to once again lay out a buffet of amazing treats that I’m going to savor.

This morning, we’ve got the official announcement of the first wave of titles, and while I don’t recognize many of them, it sounds like a really weird batch of titles. Sure, they announced that “Frankenweenie” would open the fest recently, but there’s a lot of truly low-budget and obscure titles mixed into some amazing revival titles in this announcement. In other words, it sounds like Fantastic Fest.

Have I mentioned that I can’t wait?

Here’s the press release we got from Fantastic Fest this morning:

Judgement is coming to Fantastic Fest with the red carpet premiere of DREDD 3D and the festival”s initial lineup of incredible genre films. Fantastic Fest will take place September 20-27 in Austin, Texas at the Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar.

The future America is an irradiated waste land. On its East Coast, running from Boston to Washington DC, lies Mega City One – a vast, violent metropolis where criminals rule the chaotic streets. The only force of order lies with the urban cops called “Judges” who possess the combined powers of judge, jury and instant executioner. Known and feared throughout the city, Dredd (Karl Urban) is the ultimate Judge, challenged with ridding the city of its latest scourge – a dangerous drug epidemic that has users of “Slo-Mo” experiencing reality at a fraction of its normal speed. Lionsgate will release DREDD 3D in theaters nationwide on September 21, 2012.

The festival is also pleased to announce the House of Psychotic Women sidebar, hosted by author and former Drafthouse programmer Kier-la Janisse. Kier-la will be introducing each show and signing copies of her book afterwards. House of Psychotic Women is an autobiographical exploration of female neurosis in horror and exploitation films. Anecdotes and memories interweave with film history, criticism, trivia and confrontational imagery to create a reflective personal history and examination of female madness, both onscreen and off.

See below for the initial lineup of films at this year”s festival.

COCKNEYS VS ZOMBIES (2011)

US Premiere?

Director – Matthias Hoene, 87min

When a badly planned bank robbery and a zombie outbreak collide, hilarity ensues in this balls-out, irreverent British comedy.

DEAD SUSHI (2012)

US Premiere?

Director – Noboru Iguchi, 91min

Japanese splatter action comedy is on the menu when director Noboru Iguchi & karate girl Rina Takeda join forces to take on flying killer sushi monsters in DEAD SUSHI!

DREDD 3D (2012)

Gala Premiere

Director: Pete Travis, USA, 98 minutes

The future America is an irradiated waste land. The only force of order lies with the urban cops called “Judges” who possess the combined powers of judge, jury and instant executioner. Known and feared throughout the city, Dredd (Karl Urban) is the ultimate Judge, challenged with ridding the city of its latest scourge

THE ENTITY (1982)

Repertory Screening as part of the House of Psychotic Women series

Director – Sidney J. Furie, 125min

In this controversial film based on a true story, director Furie explores the domestically-abused-woman-as-masochist stereotype by veiling it as a supernatural horror film.

ERRORS OF THE HUMAN BODY (2012)

US Premiere

Director – Eron Sheean, 101min

Plagued by the memory of the infant son he could not save, geneticist Geoff Burton plunges into a web of intrigue, jealousy and lies in this icily precise thriller.

EVERYBODY IN OUR FAMILY (2011)

US Premiere

Director – Radu Jude, 107min

A simple domestic dispute becomes an explosive examination of stress in this powerful and unsettling Romanian drama.

I DECLARE WAR (2012)

Regional Premiere

Director – Jason Lapeyre and Robert Wilson, 91min

A group of exceptionally creative teens gets sucked into their own private Lord of the Flies scenario when an after-school game of “war” turns into a test of loyalty, strategy and friendship.

THE KING OF PIGS (2011)

Texas Premiere

Director – Yeun Sang-Ho, 97min

THE KING OF PIGS is an emotionally punishing animated indie film about a group of friends whose brutal childhoods continue to haunt them as adults.

LE MEMORIA DEL MUERTO (2012)

US Premiere

Director – Valentín Javier Diment, 89min

Alicia undertakes a bizarre cult ritual to restore her deceased husband to life – a ritual that will see her home and friends visited by the spirits of the dead.

THE MAFU CAGE (1978)

Repertory Screening as part of the House of Psychotic Women series

Director – Karen Arthur, 102min

One of the most compelling and uniquely dark films of the psychotic woman subgenre, Karen Arthur”s adaptation of Eric Westphal”s play You and Your Clouds stars Lee Grant as Ellen, an astronomer who lives with her feral sister Cissy (Carol Kane).

PARIS BY NIGHT (2011)

Texas Premiere

Director – Philippe Lefebvre, 100min

Phillipe Lefebvre’s PARIS BY NIGHT is a sleek French cop thriller that follows a pair of vice cops as they patrol the Parisian club scene over the course of a single evening.

ROOM 237 (2012)

Texas Premiere

Director – Rodney Ascher, 102min

Rodney Ascher’s ROOM 237 is a fascinating documentary that explores bizarre theories about the subtext and symbolism underlying Stanley Kubrick’s landmark film THE SHINING.

SECRET CEREMONY (1968)

Repertory Screening as part of the House of Psychotic Women series

Director – Joseph Losey, 105min

In Losey”s underrated SECRET CEREMONY, an aging but still glamourous Elizabeth Taylor stars as Leonora, a prostitute grieving over the death of her daughter in a drowning accident.

THE SHINING (1980)

Repertory Screening

Director – Stanley Kubrick, 142min

Stanley Kubrick”s horror masterpiece features an unhinged performance by Jack Nicholson and a setting that drips with menace. Its imagery and characters have permeated all areas of pop culture throughout the decades, yet the film retains all its power to disturb and terrify.

TOWER BLOCK (2012)

US Premiere

Directors – James Nunn and Ronnie Thompson, 87min

The last remaining tenants of a deteriorating, soon-to-be-demolished tower block must band together to survive when a killer with a high-powered sniper rifle starts picking them off through the windows of their flats.

UNIT 7 (Grupo 7) (2012)

Texas Premiere?

Director – Alberto Rodriguez, 95min?

Alberto Rodriguez’s UNIT 7 is gritty realistic thriller about a crew of narcotics officers in Seville, Spain who go rogue during a citywide crackdown in the years preceding Expo ’92.

WRONG (2011)

Regional Premiere

Director – Quentin Dupieux, 94min

Everyman Dolph Springer”s (Jack Plotnick) world is turned wrong when he awakens at 7:60 one morning to find his beloved dog missing in Quentin”s Dupieux”s latest absurdist opus and follow up to 2010″s killer tire film, RUBBER.

YOUNG GUN IN THE TIME (2012)

US Premiere

Director – Oh Young Doo, 95min

The director of INVASION OF ALIEN BIKINI returns with a quirky, low budget time travel romp filled with sex shops, robot hands and Hawaiian shirts.

Look for more film & event programming announcements for Fantastic Fest in the weeks ahead.

I sat next to Tim League during “Wrong” at Sundance this year, and we interviewed him immediately after. You can see the smile he simply can’t hide as we talk, so I’m not at all shocked to see “Wrong” programmed here.

The rest of that line-up, including the repertory stuff, sounds great, and I think the idea of a double-feature of “Room 237” and “The Shining” together is just about heaven.

We’ll have more as they announce it, and if I were you, I’d start seriously considering Austin in September.

I hope to see you there.