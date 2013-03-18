First ‘Wolverine’ trailer coming on March 27

The first “Wolverine” trailer is heading to a computer or a tablet or a smartphone near you.

However you choose to access it, the teaser will be available to all comers on March 27, as confirmed earlier today by director James Mangold via Twitter. In addition, he promised to share a “tweazer” for the film the day prior.

Clarity for all asking: I will tweet a peek (a “tweazer”) on 26th. Full teaser online on 27th. 3D and 2D in theaters on the big screen 29th. – James Mangold (@mang0ld) March 18, 2013

Starring Hugh Jackman as the adamantium-clawed X-Man (a role the actor is also set to reprise in next year’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), “The Wolverine” will see Logan facing off with his “ultimate nemesis” in modern-day Japan.

Can’t wait until the 27th? Get a temporary fix with photos of Jackman and co-stars Rila Fukushima and Tao Okamoto here.

"The Wolverine" is slated for release on July 26.