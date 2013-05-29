Watch: First ‘World War Z’ clip sees Brad Pitt faced with a difficult choice

05.30.13 5 years ago

Brad Pitt is a dedicated family man – both off-screen and on, as it turns out.

Paramount has released the first clip from Marc Forster’s upcoming zombie actioner “World War Z,” which makes up for a lack of both zombies and action with lots of…um, anguished brow-crinkling. The premise? Pitt’s character must choose whether or not to leave his family’s side to help save the human race from extinction. Now that’s a toughie.

Check out the Yahoo-exclusive clip below and let us know what you think.

“World War Z” hits theaters on June 21.

