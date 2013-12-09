Five costumes from the comics perfect for ‘The Wolverine’ sequel

(CBR) As I”ve said before, Wolverine needs a mask, especially if Hugh Jackman”s hirsute hero still has ninjas to fight and evil mutants to slice. But director James Mangold recently revealed in an interview that dressing Logan up in a costume is a bit hard to justify.

“Finding the rationale for a uniform when the character disdains self promotion, why he would put on some outfit that promotes himself as some kind of hero?” Mangold told The Wall Street Journal. “It”s like Dirty Harry didn”t walk around with special outfit. There”s a difficult line to walk. He”s not a showoff, he”s the last one to put on a team jersey. The flesh and blood character is very loyal to that iconoclastic rebel who doesn”t seem to be the first to don spandex.”

With Mangold so hesitant to bust out Wolverine”s iconic tights, we thought it”d be wise to offer up five looks pulled directly from the comics that could justifiably make their way to the big screen.