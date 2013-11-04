Five Golden Globe comedies the HFPA should be considering but probably isn’t

The deadline for Golden Globe submissions was Friday and so studios had to declare whether their contenders would be aiming for comedy or drama consideration. Of course, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) can overturn these categorizations, as they have in the past with films like “True Grit.” Between now and the time ballots go out to members of the organization on Nov. 27, the group may do that with one or more of the films that straddle the line between comedy and drama, but it’s a rare occurrence.
This year’s heavy-hitting comedy/musical crop includes “August: Osage County,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Nebraska” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Maybe films like “Enough Said,” “Her” and “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” can drum up some love, too. Meanwhile, “American Hustle” will go drama, despite having comedic elements, as will “Saving Mr. Banks” and, somehow, Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine.”
But even with those two films out of the mix, the comedy field is packed with top-tier players. There are, therefore, underdogs aplenty, great films that could use the exposure of a Best Picture race that recognizes comedies. Here is my list of a few that deserve consideration. Feel free to offer up your own in the comments section.
“Before Midnight”
Yes, this is being judged a comedy. And as mentioned, Sony Classics is pitting Woody Allen’s “Blue Jasmine” as a drama. One imagines that is to keep Cate Blanchett away from Meryl Streep in the Best Actress race, but I digress. If we’re going to call “Before Midnight” a comedy full stop, then it needs to be way high on the list of considerations. Julie Delpy, Ethan Hawke and Richard Linklater have given us a true gift with this film and it’s upsetting to think that it might not catch on in the awards race. It’s a bolt of sincerity and reality and the mundane majesty that lingers between the lines of life. Delpy delivers another amazing performance of a character we’ve seen her grow with for two decades.
“Frances Ha”
First revealed way back at the 2012 Telluride Film Festival, “Frances Ha” is still filmmaking of the highest order this year and it’s not even being given a fair shake in the indie awards circuit (witnessed by an outright snub in the Gotham Awards nominations). I’m not always on Noah Baumbach’s team, but when I am, I really am. This is a dissection of life in a holding pattern that really gets it when it could have been too thin or precious or solipsistic, even. And it’s brought to life by great work across the board, from Greta Gerwig’s magnetic performance to rich black and white photography to just the grace of Baumbach’s hand behind the camera.
“In a World”
Lake Bell’s directorial debut totally worked on me. It’s a difficult thing to qualify; it just found its way into my heart and on top of it all has such a vibrant, fresh sense of humor. I’ve laughed out loud at few movies this year the way I did here, and it’s a real pity that the HFPA isn’t likely to bother even giving it the time of day. We’d be so lucky to have more films like this, that find the truthful rhythms without sacrificing entertainment, that know exactly what they are and how to convey what it is they want to say with such confidence. Bell is a huge talent.
“Spring Breakers”
Chances are A24 didn’t even bother submitting Harmony Korine’s hypnotic bender for HFPA consideration, in which case it’s pointless to even put it on the list, but I will anyway. And it’s probably a stretch as a comedy but that’s where it likely would have gone. I’ve already talked about how I think there’s more going on with James Franco’s outrageous performance than mere stunt. But the film itself is “a rather potent study of ‘spring break’ as a state of mind,” I wrote at back in March, “the desperate race for greener pastures that grows like a fungus in small town America.” I’d wager it has more on its mind than a great many films in the comedy race this year.
“This is the End”
Still one of the year’s best films, even as we find ourselves deep into the prestige/awards season of the fall, “This is the End” is a movie that really deserves the boost of Globes recognition. Particularly if efforts like “The Devil Wears Prada,” “The Hangover” and, good lord, “The Tourist” have managed it in the past. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg found alchemy with this summer comedy, managing to say something vital about friendship and hypocrisy and this wacky industry while entertaining at every step.
Why do you guys keep leaving out The Counselor for these things?
That movie looks hilarious.
I could see About Time getting nods for Musical/Comedy and McAdams for Actress in a Musical/Comedy.
Why would the studio be gunshy about pitting cate vs, meryl. Cate will more likely lose to bullock in drama.
What is “Saving Mr. Banks” going as again?
I’m glad that you’re devoting a separate post to this. My favorite comedies of the year: “The Way Way Back”, “The Heat”, and “Now You See Me”. I’m not sure if the latter qualifies as a comedy, but it seems like the type of movie that would be considered a comedy, and it was hugely entertaining. “Enough Said” would also make the list.
Is “Spring Breakers” a comedy? I certainly didn’t laugh that much, but it is one of the best dramas I’ve seen this year. Either way, I wouldn’t be surprised if Franco got a Best Supporting Actor nod, since the HFPA always seems to throw in a big star just for the fun of it (Tom Cruise in “Tropic Thunder”, Ben Affleck in “Hollywoodland”).
Banks submitted drama.
Oh, and re: Spring Breakers, IF they submitted, it likely would have been in comedy/musical, yes. Britney!
To be honest, I was too queasy from the scene before it, so I wasn’t prepared for the piano-on-the-beach montage. I thought it had a nightmarish quality, rather than a comedic one. My theater laughed at the scene, though, so maybe you’re on to something.
I laughed A LOT at Spring Breakers so I’d be all for it. If anything, Franco for supporting actor could surely happen?
The Globes do tend to go for ‘serious’ comedies no doubt. Unfortunaely, In Contention’s list of alternative nominees is pretty thin. Only BEFORE MIDNIGHT is a worthy “Best” anything on that list with THIS IS THE END being a particularly odious film and the others just being mediocre at best.
While it’s fine to dismiss “This is the End” (I realizing I like it on a level most don’t), and can understand some don’t quite dig on “Spring Breakers,” I’d say some very high critical approval of “Frances Ha” and particularly “In a World” clashes with your “mediocre” claim a bit.
Friggin laughed my butt off with This Is The End. My whole theater did.
This category is pretty slim this year. In a World and This Is the End could easily sneak in.
Are foreign-language films eligible in the Best Picture categories? If so, I’d put in a word for “In the House.”
Also, I’m not sure where “The Bling Ring” is being submitted, but I’d be happy to see recognition for that, too.
Unfortunately, no. Nor are animated films.
That is absolutely disgusting rule by HFPA. Hollywood FOREIGN press??? Foreign my foot.
Spring Breakers has comedic elements, but it is not really a comedy. It still fits in the category because it is a film about music and the importance of music in people’s lives. The film I would compare Spring Breakers to is ‘Distant Voices, Still Lives’ that I saw just after seeing Spring Breakers and that has the same feeling of the music being a character in the movie. Another comparative reference would be ‘Rubber Ring’ by The Smiths that has the same themes of a certain kind of music being important in a period of your life when you need it, before you outgrow it and leave it behind. I love this movie…
Seriously? Spring Breakers for comedy? I thought it was horrifying. I felt very uneasy watching the whole thing. James Franco is def the best thing about it.
Thats not towards you Kirenaj. Thats just towards the notion of Spring Breakers being remotely humorous; at least, to me. :)
And Philomena???
Drama.
“The Bling Ring”
“The World’s End”
I would rather see The World’s End nominated instead of This is The End, although both are pretty fine and fun similarly titled apocalyptic films.
I still have a bunch to see but I’m going with The Heat, Nebraska, Before Midnight, Inside Llewyn Davis and Wolf of Wall Street. I don’t have an alternative, because I don’t think it’s good enough to bump one of these out of here, but if they had a sixth nominee here… RED 2.
But personally speaking, they should consider Pain & Gain and Now You See Me too.
I haven’t yet seen a whole lot of the potential nominees, but I already have five favorites (Inside Llewyn Davis, Frances Ha, The Heat, The Way Way Back and Before Midnight). Rare year. Didn’t like This is the End or Spring Breakers though.
The World’s End needs to be in the Golden Globe conversation, especially for Simon Pegg’s performance.
“Enough Said”. Enough said.
“The World’s End” would be my choice. It may even be my favourite one from the trilogy. And it’s too bad that comedies often are overlooked or not taken “serious” enough, because in my opinion Simon Pegg easily gave one of the best performances of the year.
I’d love to see some ‘Don Jon’ and ‘The World’s End’ thrown in there,
What do you mean with films like True Grit? Did they try to put that in Comedy?
yep
I had no idea about True Grit. That’s just ridiculous.
Anyway, I forgot to mention in my first comment that YES!, This is the End is one of the year’s best films and should be nominated. I doubt any of the films eventually nominated will be funnier than This is the End.
And when will the Globes stop pretending that films about musicians are musicals?
I forgot that Lake Bell had directed a film, I saw her on talk shows promoting it but never heard anything about it again. Nice to see you guys thought it was good.
Is it really that ridiculous? It’s a Western and it’s a Coen Brothers movie, both have been put in the Comedy categories before, some with more success than others (I personally think it’s a drama, but I can see the reasoning behind trying to put it in comedy). I really think the line between comedy and drama these days is becoming increasingly thin, so a lot of films could go either way. You could argue any action film is so ridiculous it must be a comedy, or you can be so moved by the characters that you put it in drama. there are also comedies that deal with subject matters so dramatic, that people don’t necessarily laugh.
I would definitely add “The Way, Way Back.” Hilarious and poignant in equal measure.