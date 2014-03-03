Five Marvel heroes ready to patrol the streets of New York for Netflix

#Luke Cage #Jessica Jones #Daredevil #Netflix #Marvel
and 03.03.14 4 years ago

(CBR) After years spent on the West Coast or in the far reaches of Asgard, the Marvel Universe is returning to its roots for an extended stay. The House of Ideas recently revealed that their upcoming Netflix original series – including “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist” – will all be filmed on the streets of New York City, the same city that”s played home to Marvel”s many adventures since the universe”s inception over 50 years ago.

But those four soon-to-be Defenders aren”t the only heroes to call the Big Apple home. With 60-ish hours of television to fill, odds are there will be room for some truly Marvel-ous cameos on these Netflix shows. Now that we know for sure that these new adventures will take place in New York City, we”ve come up with a list of five heroes (well, four heroes and one villain) with strong New York ties that deserve some attention.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Luke Cage#Jessica Jones#Daredevil#Netflix#Marvel
TAGSDaredevilFALCONHERCULESiron fistJessica JonesLuke CageMarvelNETFLIXNew WarriorsSheHulkTHE DEFENDERSThe Hood

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP