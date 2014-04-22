Five uncannily amazing Spider-Man/X-Men team-ups

(CBR) After living with a fractured film version of the Marvel Universe for years, fans across the Internet got their hopes up when it was announced that May's “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” would be connected in some way. Could rival film studios Fox and Sony really overcome their differences and give fans the crossover film of their dreams? It turns out the answer to that question is — not exactly.

While Wolverine won't be saving lives alongside Spider-Man any time soon, “Spider-Man” director Marc Webb's latest film for the franchise came packaged with a wink to Fox's Marvel movie-verse. The story goes like this: While Webb still owes Fox Searchlight a feature film, Sony's pressing Spidey plans conflicted with the director's original contract with Fox. In order to work around this problem, Fox allowed Webb to spend more time with Sony working on the Amazing Spider-Franchise — if Sony agreed to run a promotion for “Days of Future Past” at the end of the film.

If that paragraph of quasi-legalese deflated your fan balloon, have no fear! There are plenty of Spider-Man and X-Men team-ups already in existence for you can enjoy while you wait for Fox and Sony to commit to a for real crossover. And you might want to enjoy these slowly — because it could be a while before the two studios can make it happen on the big screen.