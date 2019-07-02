Warner Bros.

DC’s stand-alone The Flash film has been incredibly slow to come together, and poor Ezra Miller has been ready and waiting to star in the film since 2014. But there’s a chance it’s finally going to happen. As per The Hollywood Reporter, DC top brass are in talks with Andy Muschietti, director of the It diptych, to steer this thing to completion.

The Argentina-born filmmaker is hot property these days, with It: Chapter Two due out this fall and his cinematic take on the beloved manga Attack on Titan announced last year. Would that delay Flash even further? Possibly, because with news of Muschietti possibly coming onboard is this: That script Miller himself was personally co-writing for the film in which he’ll star? That’s apparently been turned down.

Moreover, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein — who scored screenplay credits on Spider-Man: Homecoming and wrote and directed last year’s Game Night — have officially moved on from the project, having been involved in Flash drafts for the last couple years. But that may be okay because it was also revealed that Christina Hodson, who penned Bumblebee and the forthcoming DC property Birds of Prey, is reportedly coming on to write. Who knows? Perhaps what she comes up with will be better than Ezra Miller’s script.

Hodson’s deadline has been set as January, so Muschietti likely has plenty of time to direct an action extravaganza before moving onto a comic book movie on which he hasn’t yet signed. So fans of DC’s fastest superhero: You’re going to have to continue to be patient.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)