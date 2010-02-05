‘FlashForward’ loses another showrunner

Would the last showrunner to exit ABC’s “FlashForward” kindly turn off the lights on their way out?

The mysterious ABC drama is about to get a new showrunner after the departure of series creator David Goyer, but the identity of that new showrunner is another mystery.

“As my feature projects have started ramping up again, I felt I was being pulled in too many directions,” Goyer tells The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “I’m proud of the show and excited about the relaunch. It’s in great hands.”

Whose great hands is it in? Neither Goyer nor the trade paper is willing to share, though it’s being reported that Goyer will remain with the show in some unstated capacity.

Goyer took over full showrunning duties back in October when Marc Guggenheim departed. Guggenheim (“Eli Stone”) had been recruited to help the less-experienced Goyer execute his mythology-heavy adaptation of the Robert Sawyer novel. Although Guggenheim’s exit was attributed to his desire to return to developing shows for ABC Studios, it came amidst sinking ratings and reports of creative difficulties on the heavily hyped series.

“FlashForward” is currently in the midst of a lengthy break between the last original episode, which aired on Dec. 3 and a scheduled March 18 return. Production is moving forward during the hiatus and episodes 17 and 18 are currently shooting.