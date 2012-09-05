Flo Rida’s ‘Whistle’ blows Taylor Swift out of the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100

09.05.12 6 years ago

Flo Rida”s “Whistle” blows its way back into the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 this week, displacing Taylor Swift”s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” which falls to No. 2.

“Whistle” topped the Billboard Hot 100 three weeks ago before “Never” surged to No. 1. Don”t feel too sorry for Swift: in just three weeks, “Never” has sold more than 1 million downloads, and the song continues to build in airplay, according to Billboard.

Maroon 5″s “One More Night,” the follow-up to “Payphone” continues its ascent, as it rises 4-3; it switches places with Ellie Goulding”s “Lights,” which drops to No. 4. Fun.”s “Some Nights” remains at No. 5

Neon Trees” “Everybody Talks” leaps 11-6 to earn the only new entry into the Top 10 this week. Katy Perry”s “Wide Awake” stays at No. 7. Carly Rae Jepsen continues to lodge two songs in the Top 10:  “Good Time,” her duet with Owl City, rises 9-8, while “Call Me Maybe, which spent nine weeks at No. 1, falls 6-10. Justin Bieber”s “As Long As You Love Me” inches up one spot to No. 9.

