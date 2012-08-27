Florence + The Machine plan year-long hiatus between albums

As the campaign for “Ceremonials” winds down, Florence Welch of Florence & The Machine revealed that she plans to take a year off before starting work on a follow-up to the 2011 album.

Of course, that break has a ways to go before it starts since she and her band mates are among the headliners at the Austin (Texas) City Limits festival on Oct. 12. It”s been a season of festivals for F&TM: They played Lollapalooza earlier this montn and just played the Reading and Leeds festivals in England.

[More after the jump…]

Welch told the Style (via NME), There”s a big ‘take-a-year-off” plan. The record company [has] put no pressure on me for the next album. They”ve said I can have as long as I want.”

Fans won”t have to go too long without hearing Welch on new music, however; last week it was announced that she”ll be one of the guest vocalists on Calvin Harris”s third album, along with Rihanna, Ellie Goulding and Dizzee Rascal.

“Ceremonials” is a frontrunner for the U.K.’s Mercury Prize and is a strong contender for a nomination for album of the year when the Grammy nominations are announced in December.

One fan who will definitely miss F+TM is Kelly Clarkson. The “American Idol” has been covering songs every night on her tour as requested by fans. Last night in New Jersey, it was the band’s “Shake It Out.” She calls the song, “my favorite work out song.” Clarkson has previously covered F&TM’s “Heavy In Your Arms.” Watch “Shake It Out” below.

