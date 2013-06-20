Watch Florence Welch sing all of the fun out of Icona Pop’s hit ‘I Love It’

Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch and producer/songwriter Dev Hynes combined last month in New York, to benefit the Human Rights Campaign” Equality Rocks project at Le Poisson Rouge.

Video from that event just hit last night, of Welch singing Icona Pop’s hit “I Love It” and further proof that Welch can make even a line like “I put your sh*t into a bag and pushed it down the stairs” into something very so serious.

And, thus, watch Welch suck all of the fun out of “I Don’t Care.” But of for a good cause!

What’s with all the hand lotion movements?

Listen to the Charli XCX-featuring original below it.