Florence + the Machine plot April studio return for next album

#Elton John #Florence and the Machine #U2
02.18.11 7 years ago

Florence + the Machine will likely enter the studio in April to record the follow-up to its 2009 breakthrough set, “Lungs.”

The band”s Rob Ackroyd tells gibson.com, “the second album has begun with Paul Epworth and there is talk of booking out Abbey Road for a month in April/May to record.”

Epworth most recently worked on Adele”s new album, “21,” which drops on Tuesday (Feb. 22).

The band has a short window to record: Welch is filling in for a pregnant Dido at the Feb. 27 Academy Awards and will since “If I Rise” from “127 Hours.”  (read our interview with Dido here). Later that night,  the band will be the musical guest at Elton John”s annual Oscar party.  After heading into the studio, Florence + the Machine will open for U2  for the month of June in North America.

In a funny note, Ackroyd says that while he and Florence + the Machine”s lead singer Florence Welch have many intersecting musical tastes, they definitely don”t overlap in one area: “she”s also a big fan of unadulterated pop music, which cuts through me like a knife…in terms of our own music, though, we are perfectly matched.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Elton John#Florence and the Machine#U2
TAGSABBEY ROADACADEMY AWARDSDidoELTON JOHNflorence and the machineflorence welchLUNGSOSCARSPaul EpworthRob AckroydU2

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP