Florence + the Machine to release ‘MTV Unplugged’ album

Currently in the midst of circling the globe on their extensive “Ceremonials” concert tour, U.K. band Florence + the Machine have announced that they’ll be releasing an “MTV Unplugged” live album next month.

The intimate performance (which was reportedly attended by rappers Kanye West and Q-Tip) was recorded last December in New York City. Welch was joined onstage by three members of “the Machine”, a 10-piece choir and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who stopped by to duet with the frontwoman on a cover of the Jerry Leiber and Billy Edd Wheeler song “Jackson”, made famous thanks to a Grammy-winning 1967 version of the tune performed by Johnny Cash and June Carter.

The LP is slated for release on April 9.

The 11-song set had the band performing tunes from both their most recent album “Ceremonials”, which was recently certified Gold in the U.S., as well as from their 2009 debut “Lungs”, which received a big boost after second single “Dog Days Are Over” was performed by the cast of “Glee”.

In addition to “Jackson”, the band also covered the classic Otis Redding tune “Try a Little Tenderness” during the set.

You can check out the full tracklisting for the new LP, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates, below.

Anyone planning on buying the live album when it comes out or seeing them on tour? Sound off in the comments!

Tracklisting:

‘Only If For A Night’

‘Drumming Song’

‘Cosmic Love’

‘Breaking Down’

‘Never Let Me Go’

‘Try A Little Tenderness’

‘No Light No Light’

‘Jackson (feat. Josh Homme)’

‘What The Water Gave Me’

‘Dog Days Are Over’

‘Shake It Out’

Scheduled tour dates:

8 Mar 2012 London Alexandra Palace

9 Mar 2012 London Alexandra Palace

10 Mar 2012 London Alexandra Palace

12 Mar 2012 Glasgow SECC

13 Mar 2012 Birmingham LG Arena

15 Mar 2012 Manchester MEN Arena

16 Mar 2012 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

23 Mar 2012 Munich Tonhalle

24 Mar 2012 Berlin Columbiahalle

25 Mar 2012 Hamburg Grosse Freiheit

27 Mar 2012 Paris Casino De Paris

28 Mar 2012 Paris Casino De Paris

30 Mar 2012 Cologne E-Werk

31 Mar 2012 Brussels Ancienne Belgique

1 Apr 2012 Amsterdam Paradiso

3 Apr 2012 London The Royal Albert Hall

14 Apr 2012 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

15 Apr 2012 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

17 Apr 2012 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

18 Apr 2012 Davis, CA Mondavi Centre

20 Apr 2012 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

21 Apr 2012 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan

22 Apr 2012 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

27 Apr 2012 Minneapolis, MN State Theather

28 Apr 2012 Milwaulkee, WI Eagles Ballroom

29 Apr 2012 St Louis, MO Peabody Opera House

1 May 2012 Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom

2 May 2012 Houston, TX Verizon Wireless Theater

3 May 2012 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

4 May 2012 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival

8 May 2012 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

11 May 2012 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

12 May 2012 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center

17 May 2012 Perth Burswood Dome

20 May 2012 Melbourne Rod Laver Arena

22 May 2012 Adelaide Entertainment Centre

24 May 2012 Sydney Entertainment Centre

26 May 2012 Brisbane Riverstage

28 May 2012 Auckland Vector Arena

22 Jun 2012 Scheessel Hurricane Festival

23 Jun 2012 Neuhausen Southside Festival

24 Jun 2012 London Hackney Weekend

29 Jun 2012 St Gallen Open Air

30 Jun 2012 Arras Main Square Festival

1 Jul 2012 Werchter Rock Werchter

6 Jul 2012 Balado T In The Park

8 Jul 2012 Dublin Phoenix Park

12 Jul 2012 Benicassim Benicassim Festival

14 Jul 2012 Lisbon Optimus Alive

20 Jul 2012 Burnaby, BC Deerlake Park

21 Jul 2012 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater

22 Jul 2012 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

25 Jul 2012 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

29 Jul 2012 Indianapolis, IN The Lawn At White River State Park

30 Jul 2012 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica

31 Jul 2012 Detroit, MI Fox Theater

2 Aug 2012 West Toronto, ON Molson Amphitheater

8 Aug 2012 Oslo ØYa Festival

9 Aug 2012 Gothenburg Way Out West Festival