Florence + the Machine to release ‘MTV Unplugged’ album

Currently in the midst of circling the globe on their extensive “Ceremonials” concert tour, U.K. band Florence + the Machine have announced that they’ll be releasing an “MTV Unplugged” live album next month.
The intimate performance (which was reportedly attended by rappers Kanye West and Q-Tip) was recorded last December in New York City. Welch was joined onstage by three members of “the Machine”, a 10-piece choir and Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, who stopped by to duet with the frontwoman on a cover of the Jerry Leiber and Billy Edd Wheeler song “Jackson”, made famous thanks to a Grammy-winning 1967 version of the tune performed by Johnny Cash and June Carter.
The LP is slated for release on April 9.
The 11-song set had the band performing tunes from both their most recent album “Ceremonials”, which was recently certified Gold in the U.S., as well as from their 2009 debut “Lungs”, which received a big boost after second single “Dog Days Are Over” was performed by the cast of “Glee”.
In addition to “Jackson”, the band also covered the classic Otis Redding tune “Try a Little Tenderness” during the set.
You can check out the full tracklisting for the new LP, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates, below.
Anyone planning on buying the live album when it comes out or seeing them on tour? Sound off in the comments!
Tracklisting:
‘Only If For A Night’
‘Drumming Song’
‘Cosmic Love’
‘Breaking Down’
‘Never Let Me Go’
‘Try A Little Tenderness’
‘No Light No Light’
‘Jackson (feat. Josh Homme)’
‘What The Water Gave Me’
‘Dog Days Are Over’
‘Shake It Out’
Scheduled tour dates:
8 Mar 2012 London Alexandra Palace
9 Mar 2012 London Alexandra Palace
10 Mar 2012 London Alexandra Palace
12 Mar 2012 Glasgow SECC
13 Mar 2012 Birmingham LG Arena
15 Mar 2012 Manchester MEN Arena
16 Mar 2012 Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
23 Mar 2012 Munich Tonhalle
24 Mar 2012 Berlin Columbiahalle
25 Mar 2012 Hamburg Grosse Freiheit
27 Mar 2012 Paris Casino De Paris
28 Mar 2012 Paris Casino De Paris
30 Mar 2012 Cologne E-Werk
31 Mar 2012 Brussels Ancienne Belgique
1 Apr 2012 Amsterdam Paradiso
3 Apr 2012 London The Royal Albert Hall
14 Apr 2012 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
15 Apr 2012 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
17 Apr 2012 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
18 Apr 2012 Davis, CA Mondavi Centre
20 Apr 2012 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
21 Apr 2012 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan
22 Apr 2012 Indio, CA Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival
27 Apr 2012 Minneapolis, MN State Theather
28 Apr 2012 Milwaulkee, WI Eagles Ballroom
29 Apr 2012 St Louis, MO Peabody Opera House
1 May 2012 Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom
2 May 2012 Houston, TX Verizon Wireless Theater
3 May 2012 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
4 May 2012 Memphis, TN Beale Street Music Festival
8 May 2012 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
11 May 2012 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
12 May 2012 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort Event Center
17 May 2012 Perth Burswood Dome
20 May 2012 Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
22 May 2012 Adelaide Entertainment Centre
24 May 2012 Sydney Entertainment Centre
26 May 2012 Brisbane Riverstage
28 May 2012 Auckland Vector Arena
22 Jun 2012 Scheessel Hurricane Festival
23 Jun 2012 Neuhausen Southside Festival
24 Jun 2012 London Hackney Weekend
29 Jun 2012 St Gallen Open Air
30 Jun 2012 Arras Main Square Festival
1 Jul 2012 Werchter Rock Werchter
6 Jul 2012 Balado T In The Park
8 Jul 2012 Dublin Phoenix Park
12 Jul 2012 Benicassim Benicassim Festival
14 Jul 2012 Lisbon Optimus Alive
20 Jul 2012 Burnaby, BC Deerlake Park
21 Jul 2012 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheater
22 Jul 2012 Troutdale, OR Edgefield
25 Jul 2012 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater
29 Jul 2012 Indianapolis, IN The Lawn At White River State Park
30 Jul 2012 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion At Nautica
31 Jul 2012 Detroit, MI Fox Theater
2 Aug 2012 West Toronto, ON Molson Amphitheater
8 Aug 2012 Oslo ØYa Festival
9 Aug 2012 Gothenburg Way Out West Festival
got tickets for the Edgefield show in Oregon. looking forward to it.