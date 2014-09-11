Florida Georgia Line to host new American Country Countdown Awards

09.11.14 4 years ago

Florida Georgia Line will host the inaugural American Country Countdown Awards, which will air Dec. 15 on Fox.

The show takes the place of the American Country Awards, a December awards show that had been on Fox for the past three years. It will air live from Nashville's Music City Center.

The American Country Countdown Awards are based on Westwood One”s popular long-running country radio countdown show, now hosted by Kix Books. The 41-year old show airs on more than 280 radio stations.

This marks the first time FGL”s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have hosted an awards show. The duo”s new album, ” Anything Goes,” comes out Oct. 14.

