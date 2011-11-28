Focus Features has a big night at the Gothams

After all that clamoring to anoint this or that contender, the New York Film Critics Circle was stuck in a theater being the FIRST! to see “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” while preparations for the first legitimate awards show of the season were being finalized. And say what you might about the Gotham Awards, which some argue turn in dubious representation of the independent film scene year after year, but I’m glad it was them, instead of a group led by outright ego, who fired the starting gun.
Alas, the starting gun didn’t come with any particular dose of authority, as things ended in a tie for Best Feature. Two of the year’s absolute best films shared the prize, however: Terrence Malick’s “The Tree of Life” and Mike Mills’s “Beginners.” I am so okay with that.
The surprises actually started early, though, with a heartening win for Dee Rees in the Breakthrough Director category. Rees, whose “Pariah” has been nurtured all season by Focus Features, beat out high profile contenders such as Sean Durkin (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and Vera Farmiga (“Higher Ground”), as well Evan Glodell (“Bellflower”) and Mike Cahill (“Another Earth”) for the honor.
Mike Mills’s wonderful film “Beginners” managed to steal the Best Ensemble Performance prize away from not only Best Picture thoroughbred “The Descendants,” but late-breaking Oscar hopeful “Margin Call” as well. A nice win for the film, and one of two for Focus Features of the evening. Christopher Plummer accepted the prize on behalf of the cast, and one wonders if he’ll take the stage a few more times this season to offer a few choice words of thanks.
Moving back to the breakthrough theme, “Like Crazy” star Felicity Jones bested Elizabeth Olsen (“Martha Marcy May Marlene”) and Shailene Woodley (“The Descendants”) among others to win the Breakthrough Actor award. I’ve been saying all season that she’ll likely trade those distinctions off with Olsen for most of the circuit, but it would be nice to see Woodley manage one.
I appreciate Jones quite a bit in “Like Crazy,” a film about which I have conflicted feelings. She’s wonderful and gives a performance full of life and highly tuned to the young love vein of the piece.
No Gotham Award-winning documentary has ever gone on to win the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Well, the trend continues this year as “Better This World,” which was did not make the finalist cut for the Academy, won the prize.
Blue Hadaegh and Grover Babcock’s “Scenes of a Crime” won the Best Film Not PLaying at a Theater Near You award. Meanwhile, Tom Rothman, Charlize Theron, Gary Oldman (who reportedly got the only full-on standing ovation of the evening) and David Cronenberg were all feted with career achievement recognition. And Lucy Malloy, director of “Una Noche,” received the Calvin Klein Spotlight on Women Filmmakers ‘Live the Dream’ Grant for $25,000.
You can check out the full list of Gotham nods here. It’s interesting to note that the two nomination hogs of the lot, Fox Searchlight’s “The Descendants” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” managed to go home empty-handed. Not that they haven’t had ample time in the spotlight over the past month.
And with that, the precursor circuit is (truly) off. Tomorrow we get the Indie Spirit nods, which will be announced at the same time the New York Film Critics Circle is making its way through its proceedings. Thursday brings the National Board of Review and, with all of that behind us, we’ll be looking to the critics happy to keep their usual spot in the timeline in the coming weeks.
One more time, this year’s Gotham Award winners are:
Best Feature: (tie) “The Tree of Life” and “Beginners”
Best Documentary: “Better This World”
Breakthrough Actor: Felicity Jones, “Like Crazy”
Breakthrough Director: Dee Rees, “Pariah”
Best Film Not Playing at a Theater Near You: “Scenes of a Crime”
Calvin Klein Spotlight on Women Filmmakers ‘Live the Dream’ Grant: Lucy Malloy
What a nice surprise to see Beginners do so well tonight!
Man oh man I really hoped Olsen’d win this. Liked I commented somewhere else here at in-contention, I wasn’t a big fan of Like Crazy though I thought Jones was simply gorgeous in it. But anyway, congrats to Beginners and The Tree of Life!
Liked -> Like. I was a bit surprised Dee Rees won, but after reading her interviews in mags, I can’t wait to see Pariah in wide release :)
My top two favorite films this year are The Tree of Life and Beginners, so cool they tied. Beginners is so deserving of any and all recognition. Hope Plummer takes home an Oscar.
So glad to see The Tree of Life manage a win! I have a feeling it will score high on a lot of critics top 10 lists and snag a few Oscar noms. A little surprised Jones managed to win over Woodley and Olsen, but they’re all quite spectacular in their respective films so it’s a tough choice. Plus, Jones is the least likely of the bunch to score an Oscar nom, so a few awards here and there is only fair ;)
Kris haven’t you taken enough shots at the NYFCC? No offense but I don’t think it’s that serious. I’m sure you don’t either and yet you keep calling them out.
@Matthew Starr — Don’t worry, Oscar Speak gotchu: [oscarspeakpodcast.tumblr.com]
I’m good. I’ll call them out until I’m tired of doing it. Thanks for the concern, though!
It’s all good. I just know that when certain readers here tend to keep ragging on something or someone you are quick to tell them to move on or get over it. Just make sure one standard remains intact throughout the season.
I dunno. You’re free to tell me to move on or get over it. I guess you have. We’re even? And anyway, there’s a difference between harping on something arbitrarily and it actually being an item of news for a cycle and, therefore, perhaps worth harping on. I didn’t address it between the announcement and the Dragon Tattoo/Extremely Loud hullabaloo and I’ll be done after tomorrow.
Boy, you turn into a real bitch when you get called out, eh Kris? Thankfully you’ll be over the whole “FIRST!” thing tomorrow (unless you decide to continue to do it just to be an asshole). No matter how many times you report it, it won’t change what the NYFCC decided to do. Matthew Starr is right to point out how quick you are to shut your readers down, but then have your little passive aggressive tantrum when they point out some possible hypocrisy.
I turn into a real bitch or I point out, very calmly, clear differences in a reader’s attempt to “call me out” on something?
Settle down, child.
Call me what you want, the point still stands. Anyone attempts to be even a little bit critical of you and you shut them down. Seems to me like you’re the child.
Anyone know if there’s a livestream of the Spirits announcements tomorrow? I know they have in the past but can’t find a mention on their site
The Descendants and Martha Marcy May Marlene were the Gangs of New York and Color Purple of the night, respectively!
You forgot “The Turning Point” and “True Grit.” ;)
If Tree of Life does well enough with the critics so that it can’t be ignored by the Academy, I wonder if Brad Pitt will be swept along for a Best Supporting Actor nom there and not get one for Lead in Moneyball. I’m not saying that I hope that happens. I actually think he’s better in Moneyball. But I wonder if that scenario ‘could’ happen.
or he may get a double nomination…
Huh, it’s really odd… I liked “Beginners” well enough, but I don’t really understand any huge praise for it. I much prefer his first film “Thumbsucker,” which hit me really hard and really personally.
Also – wow! Can’t believe the awards are going to start flowing in now. Love this time of year. :)
Very pleased about Pariah and Beginners. Well-deserved.