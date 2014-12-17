Following terrorist threat, Sony officially cancels ‘The Interview’ release

I imagine you've been paying attention since yesterday as theater chain after theater chain has opted out (with Sony's blessing) of showing the Seth Rogen/James Franco film “The Interview” in the wake of terrorist threats. With major chains like AMC and Regal joining others like Arclight, Bow Tie and Cinemark, perhaps the studio was left with little choice but to pull the film from release. Some might argue, though, that a day-and-date VOD release would be a good way of getting a film out there that clearly someone (supposedly) wants suppressed, but for now, Sony has simply decided not to move forward with the Christmas Day release. Read the official statement below.
In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors not to show the film “The Interview,” we have decided not to move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release. We respect and understand our partners” decision and, of course, completely share their paramount interest in the safety of employees and theater-goers.
Sony Pictures has been the victim of an unprecedented criminal assault against our employees, our customers, and our business. Those who attacked us stole our intellectual property, private emails, and sensitive and proprietary material, and sought to destroy our spirit and our morale – all apparently to thwart the release of a movie they did not like. We are deeply saddened at this brazen effort to suppress the distribution of a movie, and in the process do damage to our company, our employees, and the American public. We stand by our filmmakers and their right to free expression and are extremely disappointed by this outcome.
Wonder what kind of precedent this will send for future movies that have controversial content.
There is not even a credible threat of real-world (as opposed to cyber) terrorism in this instance. No one actually believes that.
This is the most weasely, cowardly lack of action Sony and the theater companies could have ever have taken.
The only good thing from this is to see people from all walks of life, progressives, libertarians, and conservatives alike, denounce this cowardice by Sony and the theater companies.
This is severely disappointing in so many ways.
Can you guarantee 100% that nothing would’ve happened at any theater?
They already stole and distributed scripts, employee ss numbers, addresses, work history etc. Then make terroristic threats.
I’m pretty sure Sony doesn’t want to take a chance and find out if they’re bluffing.
Bruce, that is absolutely ridiculous.
I can’t guarantee with 100% certainty that I won’t get run over by a car on my walk home from work today, but yet, I’ll be walking anyway.
There is no CREDIBLE threat in this instance. No one believes so.
If you’re looking for 100% guarantees, you should just end your life now, because that’s the only true 100% guarantee this world can offer.
That, and taxes.
As the major theater chains were refusing to show it, Sony fell on its sword.
@Bruce Wayne
You’ve heard of any North Korean terrorist group working in the U.S.? This isn’t a case like Al Qaeda exploiting religious beliefs to advance its own agenda. A religion can travel anywhere but Kim Jong-un’s reach cannot. The idea that a North Korean living in the U.S. would still be susceptible to the brain wash of regime continents away is laughable.
Thanks to the criminal threats against Sony, I was going to see this in the theater in the name of free speech. Thanks to Sony, I won’t get the chance.
Not really. Thanks to all the chains refusing to show it, Sony threw in the towel, as I would have thought they would with almost nobody showing the film.
Beyond disappointed about this. Such a horrible precedent.
Just unbelievable cowardice. I’m reminded of Will’s “America is not the greatest country in the world anymore” rant from The Newsroom when he laments that in the past “we didn’t scare so easy.” It’s like the Ebola freak-out from a few weeks ago.
I guess you missed the torture report?
Can’t release a movie if no one will show it I guess. The movie actually looks kind of stupid but whenever it does come out, people will watch just because of all of this hoopla.
Hey! Do y’all remember that time when United Artists refused to show The Great Dictator because it upset Hitler and the Nazi Regime in Germany?
No? No one remembers when that happened? Because it didn’t. Because we weren’t a bunch of fucking taints back in the day when a generation was called Great and we took on fucktarded bastards like that and kicked their fucking asses?
Okay then. Carry on.
Remember when Kim Jong-Un’s dad got pissed off because Team America made him a puppet that was actually a space cockroach that was eventually impaled by a team of American commando puppet? Me neither. Because he didn’t say a thing.
[www.youtube.com]
I think this pretty much sums up the whole situation.
The terrorists have won.
Oh, and by the way, it’s just amazing to me that Sony is busy capitulating to the demands and whims of a petty dictator on the 70th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge.
They were the Greatest Generation.
We seem to be living in or surrounded by, the Least Generation.
What a joke.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again.
IT’S JUST A MOVIE!!!
Sadly, it’s a lot more than a movie in this case.
A cowardly move by Sony and the theater chains. They just took the most un-American action imaginable and caved to a small group of terrorists. It’s prudent to take any threat seriously until proven otherwise, but the DHS and FBI have communicated that there is no real threat here. A shame.
How Un-American of them to protect citizens. These weren’t just empty threats. Funny how we want it both ways. If the FBI finds a threat might be credible, we’d want them to protect us. North Korea already showed they’re willing to hurt the industry by posting the hacked emails. I get the idea that we should have freedom to watch any movie, but we live in a different climate now. Sorry you won’t be able appreciate what I’m sure is the genius of “the Interview” on the big screen.
The FBI found the threat to NOT be credible, so YES they are empty threats. But cool, so now on when ANY movie is coming out, we can count on the theater chains to cave in. Fantastic. Screw them and their $13 tickets and $6 popcorn.
Anonymous, did you read any of the articles? The FBI and DHS found all of the threats to be non-credible, which means it’s still a threat, but it’s a threat that they do not appear capable of carrying out.
This is really really awful.
A dictator arm-twisting a democratic nation this way.
This genuinely sends out a horrible message to the people of the country and to the world.
Put yourself in the position of the people who run the theaters and are responsible for thousand of employees and customers. Are you going to risk your livelihood over this movie?
” We stand by our filmmakers and their right to free expression”
No, you don’t! You cower in front of dictatorship, which is THE EXACT OPPOSITE of standing for free speech.
Cowardly on behalf of the theater chains and SONY. Especially SONY. Could have had limited release. What a f*cking culture of fear. BE AFRAID! 9/11! DO WHAT I SAY! Of course, the violent threat is a convenient cover for SONY avoiding further embarrassment from more leaks (they hope) by pulling the film. BEHOLD! THE POWER OF INFORMATION! I understand it, but it’s stupid and lame.
At least include it in the “In Memoriam” section.