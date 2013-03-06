Watch: Foo Fighters and John Fogerty tear through ‘Fortunate Son’ on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Before the Sound City Players head to South By Southwest next week for a March 14 performance at Stubbs BBQ, Dave Grohl, the rest of the Foo Fighters, and John Fogerty put on a ferocious performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival”s classic, “Fortunate Son” for “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night (March 5).

The production closed down Hollywood Blvd. with more than 10,000 fans showing up for the taping. The Foo Fighters and Fogerty”s version of “Fortunate Son” does not appear on the “Sound City” soundtrack, but it will appear on Fogerty”s “Wrote A Song For Everyone.”

The album, which also features the Hall of Famer performing his classic songs with Jennifer Hudson, My Morning Jacket, Brad Paisley, and more, comes out May 28. Hitfix went to an exclusive listening party for the project a few weeks ago.

If you weren”t there last night and aren”t going to SXSW for the performance and documentary screenings, you can listen to a stream of the “Sound City” soundtrack here. The album officially comes out March 12. Grohl will also deliver the keynote address at SXSW on March 14.