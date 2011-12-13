Foo Fighters, Bon Jovi and Blink-182 headlining 2012 Bamboozle

The 2012 installment of the Bamboozle Festival will be rockin’. Or at least rock-heavy.

Foo Fighters, New Jersey’s own Bon Jovi and Blink-182 will headline the 2012 three-day music event, which is celebrating its 10th year in existence. It runs May 18-20 at North Beach in Asbury Park, with three-day and single-day wristbands going on sale on Dec. 17.

No other acts have been announced, but the fest is expected to book more than 100 acts for eight stages.

Foo Fighters and Blink-182 both released new albums this year. Bon Jovi’s last studio album was “The Circle” in 2009 and, while they performed some concerts in 2011, this headlining gig may allude to larger activity from the Jon Bon camp.

The 2011 Bamboozle took place in April, so it looks like organizers are hoping for a much beach-ier event this coming year.