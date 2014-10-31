Foo Fighters draft Zac Brown for ode to Nashville ‘Congregation’

As you probably already know, the Foo Fighters' upcoming album “Sonic Highways,” the band recorded each song in a different U.S. city, as documented in the HBO series of the same name.

So far, we've heard Chicago's “Something From Nothing” (featuring Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen) and D.C.'s “The Feast and the Famine” (backed by members of Bad Brains), and now it's Nashville's turn.

In Music City, Dave Grohl and the gang teamed with native son Zac Brown for the relatively mellow rocker “Congregation.”

Slick and arena-ready, the rootsy rocker mixes classic Southern Rock chooglin' with Foo-style vocal melodies, and layers upon layers upon layers of guitars, both clean and dirty.

Listen to it here:

The Nashville-centric episode of “Sonic Highways” also features appearances from Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood, and airs tonight on HBO. Maybe Nashville resident Jack White will pop up too.

“Sonic Highways” will be released November 10.