Foo Fighters end shortest hiatus on record with new Butch Vig-produced set

03.11.10 8 years ago

The Foo Fighters have tapped Butch Vig to produce their seventh studio album.  It marks a reunion for head Foo  Dave Grohl and Vig, who first worked together on Nirvana”s classic “Nevermind.”

The Foo Fighters had announced they were taking a brief hiatus, but that seems to be over now. During the brief break, Grohl recorded with Them Crooked Vultures, but now he’s focused on the Foos. “Me and [Foos] drummer Taylor [Hawkins] have already started demoing songs,” Grohl told Rolling Stone at the Independent Spirit Awards late last week.

Grohl added that the album will truly be the epitome of garage rock: it will be recorded in analog in Grohl”s garage in Encino, Calif.  The album is the group”s first studio album since 2007″s   “Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace.”  The foursome will also chronicle the making of the album as part of a documentary chronicling the group”s 16 (!!!) years  together.

Rolling Stone noted that Grohl said all this as he copiously swigged from a bottle of whiskey, to take it for what it”s worth.

