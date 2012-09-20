Foo Fighters, Neil Young, Black Keys unite to end poverty with Sept. 29 concert

Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Neil Young with Crazy Horse, Band of Horses and K”Naan will play a free show in New York”s Central Park next Saturday for the Global Poverty Project.

All 60,000 tickets have been spoken for, but the Global Citizen Festival will be streamed live on Vevo, YouTube, AOL/Huffington Post, Yahoo, NewYorkTimes.com, and VH1.com. Additionally, Palladia and Fuse will carry it on U.S. television.

The awareness event, produced by AEG Network Live, is labeled as a “mass movement to end extreme poverty.” The Global Citizen Festival ties in with the UN General Assembly, which will be held next week in New York, as well as with a number of non-profit programs.